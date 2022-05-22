ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Rocket City Pride announces month of events for Pride Month

By Zach Hester
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wJK8F_0fmWpl0K00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate Pride Month in Huntsville thanks to a slew of events announced by Rocket City Pride.

The organization announced a month’s worth of events to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June.

NEXUS Huntsville Softball League to host kickball fundraiser

Those events include:

  • Pride Month Happy Hour: June 2 from 3 p.m. to June 3 at 7 p.m.
    • Where? 127 Holmes Avenue NW Suite 202, Huntsville, Ala. 35801
    • On the first Thursday of each month, Stella’s Elixir Lounge holds a rooftop happy hour, however, the June happy hour will include Pride Month signature cocktails. This event is 21 and up.
  • Throwback Karaoke with Ro Jay: June 6 at 7 p.m.
    • Where? 2610 Clinton Avenue W, Huntsville, Ala. 35805
    • RoJay will host a karaoke night with throwback jams at the Speakeasy in Straight to Ale for this Brews and Benefits Night. All ages are welcome to participate.
  • Pride Family Night: June 7 at 7 p.m.
    • Where? 930 Old Monrovia Road NW, Huntsville, Ala. 35806
    • The whole family is invited to this community favorite at Stars and Strikes! All proceeds will benefit Rocket City Pride and it’s open to all ages.
  • Pride Night Takeover: June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Where? 201 Jefferson Street N Suite 1, Huntsville, Ala. 35801
    • MELT Downtown will turn into a Pride dinner on Thursday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.!
  • How to Be an Ally: June 16 at 7 p.m.
    • Where? 200 Oakwood Avenue NE Suite A, Huntsville, Ala. 35811
    • Learn more about how to support the local LGBTQ+ community at this event!
  • Love is Love Paint Party: June 17 at 7 p.m.
    • Where? 6200 Mastin Lake Road NE Suite C, Huntsville, Ala. 35810
  • Pride Night at Hammerheads Daiquiri Bar: June 18 at 7 p.m.
    • Where? 1426 Paramount Drive, Huntsville, Ala. 35806
    • Huntsville’s newest daiquiri bar, Hammerheads, will celebrate Pride with a variety of flavors and food that you won’t want to miss. This event is 21 and up.
  • Pride Month After Party: June 25 at 10 p.m.
    • Where? 415 Church Street NW Suite 13, Huntsville, Ala. 35801
    • Sidetracks Music Hall will host a Pride dance party on June 25! DJ Lisha will provide the music, and everyone is invited to show up in their Pride gear for one final night of un! This event is 21 and up.

Pride Month is traditionally celebrated in the month of June. Typically, the month-long celebration includes all kinds events from parades and marches, to rallies, dance parties, and music festivals. The month was first recognized to commemorate the Stonewall Riots of June 1969 in New York.

To learn more about Rocket City Pride, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 23

Far Above Rubies
3d ago

Ezekiel 16:49-50 "Behold, this was the iniquity of thy sister Sodom, PRIDE, fulness of bread, and abundance of idleness was in her and in her daughters, neither did she strengthen the hand of the poor and needy. And they were HAUGHTY, and COMMITTED ABOMINATION before me: therefore I took them away as I saw good." 🌋🌋

Reply
12
Fae Fae
2d ago

I wish we had more Mental health facilities. it saddens me to see this kind of life style celebrated. if you want the same sex. fine! please do not force people to accept it. this messed up behavior never will be accepted.

Reply
8
Kaitlin Duncan
2d ago

Well as I live here it seems that I will be driving OUTSIDE of the area to ensure that none of my money goes towards this mess

Reply
7
Related
WAFF

Death investigation in Killen

WAFF delivers live updates on all election coverage in Alabama. Katie Britt speaks live while leading the race for GOP U.S. Senate. Decision 2022 team coverage at 6 p.m. WAFF gives live updates from the headquarters of four candidates just ahead of the polls closing for the 2022 primary elections.
KILLEN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Society
Huntsville, AL
Government
theredstonerocket.com

Garrison’s senior enlisted Soldier enters next chapter

Things were going to be challenging for Command Sgt. Maj. Juan Jimenez a couple of years ago when he learned he would be the Garrison sergeant major at Redstone Arsenal. One, he had never been to Huntsville – or North Alabama, for that matter. Two, his background had been...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Dance Party#Dance Parties#Racism#Lgbtq Pride Month#Pride Night Takeover
wtva.com

129 pounds of weed seized in Marion County, Alabama

HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Law enforcement seized 129 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop in Marion County, Alabama. The stop happened Monday, May 23 on Interstate 22 near Hamilton. The driver, Christopher Cross II of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.
MARION COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Where do the Birmingham Stallions go to eat in the city?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Before the game was even over, members of the Birmingham Stallions were already making plans. In a video released online Saturday, quarterback J’Mar Smith and running back Bo Scarbrough can be seen talking about where they were going to go for breakfast the next day, shortly before the Stallions closed out […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy