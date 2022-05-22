Rocket City Pride announces month of events for Pride Month

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — There will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate Pride Month in Huntsville thanks to a slew of events announced by Rocket City Pride.

The organization announced a month’s worth of events to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June.

Those events include:

Pride Month Happy Hour: June 2 from 3 p.m. to June 3 at 7 p.m. Where? 127 Holmes Avenue NW Suite 202, Huntsville, Ala. 35801 On the first Thursday of each month, Stella’s Elixir Lounge holds a rooftop happy hour, however, the June happy hour will include Pride Month signature cocktails. This event is 21 and up.

June 2 from 3 p.m. to June 3 at 7 p.m. Throwback Karaoke with Ro Jay: June 6 at 7 p.m. Where? 2610 Clinton Avenue W, Huntsville, Ala. 35805 RoJay will host a karaoke night with throwback jams at the Speakeasy in Straight to Ale for this Brews and Benefits Night. All ages are welcome to participate.

June 6 at 7 p.m. Pride Family Night: June 7 at 7 p.m. Where? 930 Old Monrovia Road NW, Huntsville, Ala. 35806 The whole family is invited to this community favorite at Stars and Strikes! All proceeds will benefit Rocket City Pride and it’s open to all ages.

June 7 at 7 p.m. Pride Night Takeover: June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Where? 201 Jefferson Street N Suite 1, Huntsville, Ala. 35801 MELT Downtown will turn into a Pride dinner on Thursday, June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.!

June 9 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. How to Be an Ally: June 16 at 7 p.m. Where? 200 Oakwood Avenue NE Suite A, Huntsville, Ala. 35811 Learn more about how to support the local LGBTQ+ community at this event!

June 16 at 7 p.m. Love is Love Paint Party: June 17 at 7 p.m. Where? 6200 Mastin Lake Road NE Suite C, Huntsville, Ala. 35810

June 17 at 7 p.m. Pride Night at Hammerheads Daiquiri Bar: June 18 at 7 p.m. Where? 1426 Paramount Drive, Huntsville, Ala. 35806 Huntsville’s newest daiquiri bar, Hammerheads, will celebrate Pride with a variety of flavors and food that you won’t want to miss. This event is 21 and up.

June 18 at 7 p.m. Pride Month After Party: June 25 at 10 p.m. Where? 415 Church Street NW Suite 13, Huntsville, Ala. 35801 Sidetracks Music Hall will host a Pride dance party on June 25! DJ Lisha will provide the music, and everyone is invited to show up in their Pride gear for one final night of un! This event is 21 and up.

June 25 at 10 p.m.

Pride Month is traditionally celebrated in the month of June. Typically, the month-long celebration includes all kinds events from parades and marches, to rallies, dance parties, and music festivals. The month was first recognized to commemorate the Stonewall Riots of June 1969 in New York.

To learn more about Rocket City Pride, click here .

