ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Swimmer Ariarne Titmus sets 400-meter freestyle world record

By The Associated Press
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGlUI_0fmWpiM900

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Ariarne Titmus has broken the women’s 400-meter freestyle world record at the Australian swimming championships.

Titmus finished in 3 minutes, 56.40 seconds in Sunday night’s final at the South Australian Aquatic Centre to improve on Katie Ledecky’s previous mark of 3:56.46 that the American set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“It’s kind of nice now that I am not going to be asked when I am going to break the world record,” Titmus said. “I am the happiest I have ever been outside of swimming, I am the happiest I have ever been in my life in swimming. It’s definitely showing in the pool.”

OSU Men’s Tennis loses to Kentucky in NCAA semifinals

Titmus beat Ledecky for Olympic gold in the 400 and 200 and finished behind the American star in the 800-meter freestyle final at Tokyo last year.

“I am definitely not putting the pressure on myself that I used to but it’s still a healthy amount,” the 21-year-old Titmus said.

“That has been the trick to me swimming well. Just going out there completely fearless, swimming what I used to feel like when I was 16 and first cracked on to the national team and just going there and surprising myself.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Missing in Waverly: ‘Cut up in a chipper’

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The daughter of a missing Waverly man said people close to her father told her that he’d been cut up in a chipper and fed to hogs. Raymont Willis, 42, disappeared from his home on Johnson Hill Road on July 4, 2020. His disappearance is connected to Koby Roush — who […]
WAVERLY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

SWAT situation closes local elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is on scene near an elementary school in west Columbus.   Prairie Lincoln Elementary School, with the South-Western City Schools, was closed Monday as a precaution because of a SWAT situation that happened earlier in the morning in the area of Darbyhurst Road and Amesbury Way.   […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
NBC4 Columbus

Burned-out car murder: Suspect arrested by Columbus police

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a man was found dead in a burned-out car earlier in the year, Columbus police say a man is facing several charges including murder and arson. Gregory Howard, 34, was identified as the suspect in the January death of Raymond Morris, 38, according to the Columbus Division of Police. On […]
NBC4 Columbus

Fairfield County woman missing for over two weeks

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who has been missing since early May. Krista Stebelton was reported missing on May 5 and has not been seen since, per the FCSO. FCSO states Stebelton did contact a family member on May 6 to say she was fine. […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Ledecky
Person
Ariarne Titmus
NBC4 Columbus

80-year-old man killed in Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Marion County that left a man dead.   At about 1:28 p.m., Tuesday, James Howell, 80, was driving a 1986 Chevrolet El Camino westbound on County Road 108 when the vehicle traveled off the southside of the roadway and struck […]
MARION COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Hilliard Darby grad faces federal charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) -- The FBI has arrested a former Hilliard resident turned Florida doctor, after a Columbus woman sent in a tip alleging that he tried to buy underage girls as sex slaves. https://nbc4i.co/3wSuppE.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in the Hilltop section of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 8:59 p.m. on the 2200 block of Springmont Avenue. When officers arrived on scene, they found a male victim lying in the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freestyle Swimming#Swimmer#Ap#Australian#American#Osu Men S Tennis#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one injured after motorcycle crash in Prospect

PROSPECT, Ohio (WCMH) — One man died and another was injured after a motorcycle crash overnight Wednesday in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers from the Marion Post went to Water Street in the village of Prospect just after 1:00 a.m. where the driver of the motorcycle, 22-year-old Alec Bartell, was […]
PROSPECT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal barbershop shooting suspect given $1M bond

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The suspect in a fatal north Columbus barbershop shooting was given a $1 million bond after being arraigned on several charges Monday. Jermaine Cortez King, 40, was arrested on May 13 as a suspect in the fatal shooting of Lawrence Jefferson on April 26 at the Executive Barber Salon in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man in custody after firing shots at CPD substation, vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at a Columbus Police substation and a person’s vehicle on the south side, per CPD. According to Columbus Police, the 33-year-old suspect fired shots at the substation on the 500 block of E. Woodrow Ave. and then fired at a 70-year-old’s vehicle at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kia Sorento bursts into flames on family trip to mall

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Clara Collins loved her black 2013 Kia Sorento, the first new-to-her car she’d been able to afford from a dealership. But on May 2, Collins, of Lancaster, returned from the mall with her 19-year-old son and his two friends. Driving along State Route 315 near Bethel Road, Collins heard a loud […]
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy