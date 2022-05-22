Multiple Crashes Overnight on I-80 Near Stuart

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown firefighters battled a house fire overnight at 910 S. Second Ave. When crews arrived, they found a two-story residence with heavy smoke and fire conditions with exposure issues to adjacent properties, the Marshalltown Fire Department reported. Firefighters brought the fire under control and conducted a...
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – Three people were seriously injured when a vehicle and a US mail truck collided near Valley Junction Tuesday morning. It happed shortly before 6:00 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street and Locust Street, according to Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department. That’s about a […]
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is continuing an investigation following a Tuesday night single vehicle crash. According to the sheriff’s office, Grand Junction and Paton Fire Departments, Greene County Ambulance, along with the sheriff and deputies responded to the incident at 10:20pm on X Avenue near 170th Street. Thirty-four-year-old Amanda Meyer of Fort Dodge lost control of her 2014 GMC Acadia on X Avenue as it went into the west ditch and struck a driveway. The report shows airbags were deployed and Meyer was taken to Greene County Medical Center by Greene County Ambulance with suspected injuries.
NORFOLK - Two teens were hospitalized in Omaha after a one-vehicle rollover accident Monday afternoon. According to Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger, the accident occurred when an eastbound car on Old Highway 8 southeast of Norfolk lost control on the gravel road and rolled ejecting the female passenger onto the roadway.
1:01am: A deputy assisted with a medical call in the 1200 block of Southfield Drive, Jefferson. 8:16am: A deputy struck a deer on 220th Street near 4th in Grand Junction with a 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe causing an estimated 12,000 dollars damage. 11:33am: A deputy investigated a complaint of road construction...
12:13am: A Traffic Stop in the 300 Block of East Lincoln Way Street resulted in Tristian McNeil of Fort Dodge being cited for, “Excessive Speed.”. 1:01am: An officer assisted the GC Ambulance with a Medical Call in the 1200 Block of Southfield Drive. 8:00am: Richard Hernandez turned in a...
BLAIR, Neb.-A recent graduate of Fremont High School was seriously injured in a Sunday morning car accident and will not recover from her injuries, according to school officials. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened early Sunday morning just southwest of Blair on Highway 30. A preliminary...
It should be noted that all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Theft: Officer took to a report of extortion in the 100 block of S. 10th St. Accident: A two vehicle accident was reported in the 300 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S....
Two vehicles were destroyed in Carroll following a jumper cable mishap Sunday afternoon. At approximately 12:38 p.m., the Carroll Fire Department was dispatched to 628 Fieldcrest Dr. in response to a report of two vehicles on fire. According to Fire Chief Greg Schreck, a 2017 Jeep Cherokee had been connected to a 2006 BMW via jumper cables in an attempt to recharge a dead battery. The vehicles were left unattended for a short period of time, and the wind blew the hood of the BMW shut. The metal hood came into contact with the positive cable, sparking the blaze in the engine compartment. The fire spread to the Jeep due to its proximity to the BMW. No injuries were reported, but both cars were deemed total losses.
(Mills Co.) A Glenwood man died following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Saturday evening. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:38 p.m. on Interstate 29. According to the report, Bharatkumar Patel, 47, of Papillion, Nebraska was driving a 2011 Toyota Sienna. Caleb Wear, 40, of Glenwood, was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. Both vehicles were northbound when for an unknown reason the Sienna struck the rear of the motorcycle, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and enter the east ditch.
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested three –people on drug-related charges early Monday morning. Deputies stopped a vehicle at 1:25 a.m. on Highway 34 and Boxelder Avenue. During the investigation, authorities arrested 60-year-old John Henry Doyle of Omaha, on felony warrants for domestic assault, and theft. Deputies arrested 51-year-old Buffie Lynn Kackley of Omaha for unlawful possession of prescription pills. Authorities also arrested 29-year-old Jesse Robert Schleip of Red Oak for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.
MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has filed an “Iowa One Call” lawsuit in Marion County after a contractor allegedly conducted an illegal excavation that led to the deaths of two people. The Iowa One Call law requires anyone who digs, excavated, or trenches...
On November 9, 2021, Knoxville Police were notified that a vape device was found on a juvenile female at Knoxville High School. On November 10 it was discovered that the device was a THC vapor device. During the investigation, police learned that the juvenile met a 21-year-old male at the Knoxville Recreation Center, drove around, went to Marion County Park, then was dropped off in the student parking lot on the westside of Knoxville High School. The juvenile admitted she was using the vape device and was told it had THC in it. The juvenile said she felt the effects and described them to the male on Facebook messenger. Officers questioned 21-year-old Derion Grandstaff of Marshalltown. He denied his involvement and denied any recent drug use but did admit to using THC in the past. The vape device was sent to the DCI Crime Lab and came back indicating preparations of cannabis. The Facebook messages were reviewed and it was determined there was enough evidence and a warrant was issued for Grandstaff’s arrest. Grandstaff was arrested on May 23 and charged with Providing a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance to a person under the age of 18, a Class B Felony.
OMAHA, Neb. -- Metro authorities are investigating a shooting that left one injured and one in custody. Omaha Police Department said that are investigating a shooting that happened at 2501 Ames Ave Saturday night around 11:50 p.m. OPD officers said that they located a male victim down in the street...
(Mt. Ayr, Iowa) – Sheriff’s officials in Ringgold County are asking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that resulted in the death of a horse. Authorities say a horse was shot and killed the weekend of May 14th two-miles south of Kellerton, in the area of Highway P-68 and 250th Street. The Hilltop Veterinary Clinic confirmed the cause of death and recovered a bullet.
(Des Moines) The Iowa DNR says water levels in oxbow lakes adjacent to the Missouri River are lower than normal going into the summer due to consecutive years of abnormally dry conditions in western Iowa and historic low flows in the Missouri River this past winter. Access to these lakes may be compromised.
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
OMAHA, Neb. — In the first of "many" operations planned for this summer, the Nebraska State Patrol and Omaha Police Department are teaming up to stop excessive speeding. Between Friday and Saturday nights, the NSP said troopers arrested four drivers who fled from traffic stops in the Omaha metro area. Three of the four incidents involved a motorcycle rider. The NSP said in all cases, the riders exceeded 100 miles per hour while fleeing from law enforcement. NSP and OPD aircraft were able to help track the vehicles.
(Lenox) -- A Council Bluffs man faces multiple charges following his arrest in Lenox. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested 27-year-old Jesus Alvarez-Diaz earlier this month in the 100 block of South Walnut Street. Alvarez-Diaz was charged with going armed with intent, 1st degree harassment, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, assault, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and interference with official acts.
