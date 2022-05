Rode has today officially unveiled the successor to its ever-popular audio streaming and recording hub, the aptly-titled RodeCaster Pro II. As with its predecessor, this device is promised to be both an intuitive and exhaustive solution to recording or directly streaming multiple sources of audio at once – whether it be for podcasts, gaming streams or multi-track recording for musicians.The Australian pro audio company is best known globally for its microphones, which have led Rode to become a respected name in studios around the globe over the past five decades, but in recent years they've diversified.Alongside some products that angle more towards...

