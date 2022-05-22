ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials: Firefighters douse fire at Bowline Power Plant in Haverstraw caused by steam pipe

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago
A fire started at a North Rockland power plant Saturday in Haverstraw

Fire officials say the roof of the Bowline Power Plant caught fire due to heat from a steam pipe.

They say more than 75 firefighters from several departments helped in the sweltering temperatures.

Many firefighters had to climb 14 stories in full gear to reach the roof.

Fire Chief Daniel Coughlin says this fire could've been worse, but this wasn’t the case thanks to the quick actions of his crew.

No injuries or power outages were reported.

News 12

News 12

