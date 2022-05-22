ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Weather: Warmer weather and clouds move in on Sunday

By Mary Ours
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are starting off partly cloudy and cooler than yesterday with lows in the low 60.

Highs today will be in the upper 70s and clouds will increase through the day. A cold front will cross the region this afternoon bringing a chance for a few showers and the chance of a thunderstorm south of I-70.

KDKA Weather Center

They will be quick moving and nothing severe is expected.

Dry and cooler air moves in behind the front and we are back to the 50s tomorrow morning.

Monday highs will be significantly cooler in the mid to upper 60s. We stay dry Monday and Tuesday before the chance to see some more showers and/or storms arrive late Wednesday and Thursday.

We get back to the 80s briefly on Thursday then drop to the low to mid-70s Friday and Saturday.

Looking ahead to Memorial Day weekend it looks like we could have another big warm-up!

