West Des Moines, IA

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East helps mothers connect in a baby formula exchange

By Susan Stapleton, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
Olympic gold medalist, champion gymnast, winner on “Dancing of the Stars” and mother Shawn Johnson East wants to ensure that mothers who need baby formula connect. The West Des Moines native announced a new website she created with her husband Andrew East to help mothers in need of infant formula and those who have formula to share get in touch.

Parents nationwide struggle to located formula during this shortage, which only got worse in recent weeks when the Abbott Nutrition manufacturing facility temporarily closed in Sturgis, Michigan. That closure came after a voluntarily recall of three types of infant formula after four babies became sick with bacteria infections after consuming the products, according to USA Today.

By late April, Iowa reported shortages of more than 50 percent, one of the highest rates in the nation.

Johnson East — who won gold in the balance beam and silvers for team, all-around and floor exercise in the 2008 Olympics in Beijing — launched the website Baby Formula Exchange with her husband via an announcement on her Instagram page.

She personally found it difficult to locate formula for her 10-month-old son Jett.

"So last week I was trying to refill Jett's formula and I wasn't able to find it anywhere," Johnson said. "A friend of a friend actually connected me to her friend in Pittsburgh and she was able to find and ship it to me," she said on Instagram. That exchange inspired the sharing website.

The program is free and easy to use. Mothers in search of formula can post what type they need. Mothers with extra, unopened formula that hasn’t expired can post what they have and whether they are willing to ship it for free. The two sides can then connect.

Johnson East gave birth to Jett James East last July. He joined sister Drew, age 2.

Susan Stapleton is the entertainment editor at The Des Moines Register. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter or drop her a line at sstapleton@gannett.com.

98.1 KHAK

The Longest Serving Iowa Vietnam Prisoner of War Has Died

The Iowan who served more time as a prisoner of war than any other Iowan during the Vietnam War has died. The Des Moines Register reports that Larry Spencer passed away on Saturday. He was 82 years old. Spencer was a native of Earlham, Iowa, and was a U.S. Navy radar intercept officer. On February 18th, 1966, his F-4 Phantom was shot down over North Vietnam. The Register reports that Spencer and the aircraft pilot, James T. Ruffin, ejected from the aircraft. Spencer would go on to spend more than 2,550 days in North Vietnamese captivity. He was freed on February 12th, 1973, and was one of the first 20 American POWs returned from the Vietnam War.
abc17news.com

Iowa lawmakers OK deer hunting with semi-automatic rifles

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Deer hunters would be able to use semi-automatic rifles during a newly created antlerless season in January under a bill approved by lawmakers Tuesday and sent to the governor. The measure given final approval by the House is designed to help control the deer...
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Get a free pork loin at 4 p.m. Tuesday in Pattee Park

The Iowa Pork Producers Association and Tyson Foods Inc. will team up Tuesday afternoon with a local pig farmer to give away free uncooked pork loins in Pattee Park. “It’s our way of saying ‘Thank you’ for supporting Iowa pig farmers and employees at pork processing facilities the past two years, as they’ve worked through several adjustments caused by COVID-19 on pork supply chains,” said a Pork Producers spokesperson.
WHO 13

Polk County hospitals operating at limited capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County hospitals are being forced to operate at limited capacity. According to the Polk County Medical Coordination Center, the demand for patient beds is greater than the number of beds available. Staffing shortages in hospitals across the county are also affecting the amount of patients that can be cared for. […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
