What must we do to stop hate crimes like Buffalo shooting?

On Sunday morning, I learned my niece who I knew lived in Buffalo lives two blocks from the now infamous Tops Grocery store and had every intent of going there to shop on the day of the rampage. Her mother asked if I would call her and try to provide some comfort. I haven’t yet — I suppose I am asking myself, what am I to say? Don’t worry honey, this is an isolated incident. Do you want us to come get you? It’s going to be all right, just be careful. I will call but one at some point realizes we have run out of explanations and platitudes and concludes we eventually must look at the societal fabric itself.

As I continue to reflect on the Buffalo horror I suppose I could have called a number of people and exclaim that I was triggered. Many of the readers know that my best friend Coach Ricky Byrdsong was murdered by a white supremacist on July 3, 1999. His killer was a 21-year-old white male who was part of a hate group and he went on a two-state shooting spree. The reality of such an action at that time was so foreign that the public, law enforcement and the politicians could not even find language because everyone was in such shock. This could not be the actions of a citizen of our democracy in the land of the free and the home of the brave.

But perhaps that was when I recognized that there was a dangerous thread at the core of our society that had the potential to unravel all that we believed in. I was there when President Clinton signed the original hate crime legislation and even that was a novel concept that someone could commit a hate crime. Now it is part of our daily experience from sea to shining sea.

I have added Buffalo, New York, to my personal private ritual of visiting the sites of these despicable acts … to mourn, to lament, to weep. I have gone to Charleston for the Mother Emanuel 9; Charlottesville; the synagogue in Pittsburgh; Skokie, IL; Atlanta; Ferguson; and others to let those who have left us know that they are not forgotten.

I am beginning to worry that these tragedies are so ingrained now that we are moving to a place of acceptance. I used to get calls from friends and allies that would bemoan, share their anger and grief and discuss responses. I noticed this weekend an uncanny silence, as we have so much to process that we may not know what to even do anymore.

Many of you tell me about the columns I write, so I feel I can be transparent, honest with you. The last few years, I have wondered if there was somewhere to move to where I would not wake up to hear of carnage and murder because someone went to school, or the store or a place to express their faith, working in a salon or were just standing on a corner. But where can I go? My kids live here. I don’t want to leave them — my life is here, my work is here. I know a beautiful family in Auckland who has the welcome mat out. But things have happened there too. But not like this.

There really is no escape just like there is no consolation or comfort. I have concluded that we are sick deep down in our society’s being. And we need to move past the memorials and speeches to a full examination of what is left of our human spirit. When it happened to Coach and others in July, 1999, we all hoped it was an aberration — a once in a lifetime event. But it has become our reality. I will call my niece by the time you read this. I think I will just listen and hear her heart. She is there and I am here. My counseling friends have taught me to sit with things; an ancient tradition speaks of rending your garment to express deep lament and sorrow. This is how I feel, but the spark of hope that I also carry would ask that each of us ask ourselves what brought us here and how we can heal a very broken nation. I believe that love overpowers hate. But I also believe that we must stand up and speak our truth to a broken nation while we still can.

Lyle Foster lives in Springfield.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: What must we do to stop hate crimes like Buffalo shooting?