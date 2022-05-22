ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Today In Johnson City History: May 22

By Rebecca Henderson
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

May 22, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sun reported news with a dateline from Bristol, Virginia. The date was May 21. “Cyclone winds swept over Johnson City, Tenn., today, (indecipherable), a number of business houses and doing minor damage. The loss is estimated at about $5,000. The...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Johnson City Press

Florence Heaton

WATAUGA - Florence Heaton, 78, Watauga, went to Heaven to meet her Lord and Savior, on Monday, May 23, 2022, at her home, following a courageous battle with cancer. Florence was a native of Black Wolfe, WV, and been a resident here for most of her life. She was a...
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

'Meth Mountain' series to receive Tennessee Bar Association award

NASHVILLE — The Kingsport Times News will be presented with the Tennessee Bar Association’s Fourth Estate Award for its extensive coverage of the methamphetamine crisis and its effects on the Appalachian Highlands. The Times News received the honor for its 2021 staff project, “Meth Mountain,” which brought the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Eddie Hobert Street Jr.

Eddie Hobert Street Jr. went peacefully to be with the Lord Sunday morning May 22, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Born October 22, 1940, in Johnson City, he was preceded in death by his parents Helen Story Street and Eddie Hobert Street, and sister Betty Street Jones. Eddie “Ed” is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Street Seehorn, wife of Jim Seehorn, and Glenda Street Willingham, wife of Kenneth Willingham. He is also survived by five children, Eddie “Tripp” Hobert Street III married to daughter in law Angie Street, and Julie Richey Street from his first marriage to Judy Richey Street as well as Amber Victoria Street, Stephen Matthew Street, and Michaela Jane Street from his second marriage to Jane Seward Street. Ed has one granddaughter, Ashton Street, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Lastly, he is survived by his significant other, Judy King.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Bridging Time: Conway Bridge

“Bridging Time” — a monthly series featuring photos by Calvin Sneed — highlights steel truss and concrete arch bridges throughout the United States. During his travels, Calvin has taken more than 30,000 photos of 900 or more bridges (mostly in the Southeast). This month’s featured bridge is the Conway Bridge.
Johnson City Press

Kingsport cleanup event removes 1.4 tons of trash

The Kingsport Neighborhood Commission recently held a cleanup event in the Chadwick neighborhood, which resulted in the removal of 1.4 tons of trash and more than 400 pounds of garbage. The cleanup took place on April 28 with eight volunteers working 90 minutes picking up trash and garbage in the...
Johnson City Press

Howard Payne Ledbetter

FALL BRANCH - Howard Payne Ledbetter, 93, of Fall Branch, passed away on May 19, 2022, at Franklin Woods Hospital. Howard was born I Fall Branch and spent childhood years in Johnson City and the Lamar community. He was born July 16, 1928, to William Roy and Sarah Justine Payne Ledbetter.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Watch now: Chick-Fil-A set to demolish building, rebuild

The Chick-Fil-A on East Stone Drive will soon be completely demolished as a new restaurant is built, according to plans obtained by the Kingsport Times News. Chick-Fil-A released a statement late Monday night, regarding a temporary closure. “We are in the process of preparing for construction at Chick-fil-A Stone Drive,”...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

John “Jack” Payne

JOHNSON CITY - John “Jack” Payne, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 20, 2022. He leaves behind a beautiful legacy filled with love, family, friends and plentiful memories. Jack was born February 23, 1948 to the late Harry Lee Payne and Shirley...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Holston Army Ammunition Plant expects increased noise

KINGSPORT — The Holston Army Ammunition Plant is informing citizens that there is a potential for increased noise over the next two weeks because they will be destroying a water tank. The work began on Monday and will be completed Monday through Friday between the hours of 7 a.m....
Johnson City Press

Downtown Elizabethton will host Memorial Day remembrance on Monday

Memorial Day will be commemorated in downtown Elizabethton on Monday at 11 a.m. at the Elizabethton/Carter County Veterans War Memorial. The ceremony will be held in front of the granite cenotaphs erected for each of the wars that soldiers from Carter County have died in from World War I to the present.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Roy Dean Jones

GRAY - Mr. Roy Dean Jones, age 79, Gray, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. Roy was born March 8, 1943, in Washington County and the son of the late Lincoln & Margrette Hopson Jones. In addition to his parents, Roy was also preceded in death by his brothers, James “Buck” Jones, Jack Jones, Bill Jones, Gary Jones and a sister, Peggy Jones.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Mr. Robert Thomas Dyson

JOHNSON CITY - Mr. Robert Thomas Dyson, 83, of Johnson City, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, in the Johnson City Medical Center. Born in Chadbourn, North Carolina, Robert was the son of the late James and Pearlie Dyson. Robert worked in the hospitality industry as a hotel manager. His...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Parks and rec SWVA style – Franklin steps into Pennington Gap recreation director’s post

PENNINGTON GAP – Tammy Jo Franklin’s first week as Pennington Gap’s new Parks and Recreational Director included hosting more than 100 kids at Leeman Field Park. “They hired me and said they want to have a kids’ fishing day,” Franklin said with a laugh Monday after organizing the May 21 event with 115 children casting lines into the Powell River.
Johnson City Press

Weather forces Science Hill graduation venue change

Graduation ceremonies for Science Hill High School's Class of 2022 on Saturday at 10 a.m. will now be held inside Freedom Hall Civic Center because of predicted rain. The event was originally set to be held in the open air in Kermit Tipton Stadium. Graduation practice is mandatory for seniors...
Johnson City Press

Four Hawkins County Teachers Win $20,000 STEM Grants

ROGERSVILLE — Four teachers in Hawkins County Schools have been awarded grants from the Tennessee Valley Authority, in partnership with Bicentennial Volunteers, Inc., a TVA retiree organization, to develop science, technology, engineering and math education projects to help spark student interest in future careers in STEM-related fields. The winning...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Tennessee First Lady volunteers in Jonesborough

While the rain was unrelenting at times, first lady Maria Lee was in Jonesborough on Monday to help distribute boxes of food to local foster families as part of her Tennessee Serves initiative. "I'm excited," Lee said. "I'm encouraged by all the volunteers we've had to turn out, especially on...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone Dam recreation area reopens in time for Memorial Day

Local government and utility leaders joined with officials from the Tennessee Valley Authority on Wednesday to ceremoniously reopen the popular swimming and recreational area near Boone Dam in time for the long Memorial Day Weekend. It and related public facilities on Boone Lake have been closed for nearly seven years...
BOONE, NC
Johnson City Press

Sullivan Gardens Public Library saved from closure

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission has soundly rejected a request to close the Sullivan Gardens branch of the Sullivan County Public Library. The library, located adjacent to both Sullivan Middle School (once Sullivan West High School) and Sullivan Elementary School, has been serving the Sullivan Gardens community since 1974.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Tessa Susan D’Angelo Chatelain

Tessa Chatelain, 67, passed of pancreatic cancer on Thursday, May 19, 2022 surrounded by her family. Tessa was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on March 10, 1955 to Michael and Catherine D’Angelo. Tessa was married to O’Brien Chatelain and together they raised three children. Having experienced a dysfunctional home as a child, Tessa determined to provide her children with a loving, stable home and she succeeded. She was an attentive, protective, supportive mother. Her joy was her children and grandchildren.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

