ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

3 shot, 1 dead in Sunday morning CBD shooting

WWL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Baronne Street and Gravier Street that killed one and injured two others. Police say the incident occurred in the 300 block of Baronne Street around 12:45 Sunday...

www.wwltv.com

Comments / 3

Related
NOLA.com

Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run on Read Boulevard; 1 in custody, NOPD says

A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday in the Read Boulevard area, New Orleans police said. The accused driver was arrested later. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Read Boulevard (map). The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said, and the other driver left after the crash.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
WDSU

1 arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run fatality in New Orleans Wednesday. The incident happened Wednesday in the 9700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 2:47 a.m. Shawn Honora, 20, was arrested in connection with the incident. Police say an unresponsive man was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

St. Tammany Parish deputy shot, 13-year-old in custody

WALDHEIM, La. — Authorities say a 13-year-old is in custody after shooting a St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office deputy in the Waldheim area north of Covington early Wednesday morning. According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Kenneth Doby was patrolling the area of Hwy 21 and Hwy 1083 after receiving...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Nationwide Report

37-year-old Bret Isaac, Jr. dead after a single-car crash in Terrytown (Terrytown, LA)

37-year-old Bret Isaac, Jr. dead after a single-car crash in Terrytown (Terrytown, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 37-year-old Bret Isaac, Jr., of Marrero, as the man who lost his life following a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday in Jefferson Parish. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on US 90B East at Terry Parkway just after 4:00 a.m. [...]
TERRYTOWN, LA
WAFB.com

Homicide suspect leads police on chase down Airline Highway

Police chase of stolen vehicle ends in crash; sends 2 to hospital with serious injuries, 1 critical. Central Police Department is investigating a crash on Tuesday that BRPD reported was the end of a chase after the driver of a stolen vehicle refused to stop. Baker takes up food truck...
BAKER, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nopd#Ems#Crimestoppers
L'Observateur

TPSO arrests 17-year-old armed robbery suspect & mother

On May 14, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Klein Road in Hammond, LA for reports of an armed robbery where shots had been fired. Chief Jimmy Travis reports that upon arrival, deputies located the suspect later identified as Ermonee “Money” Bell, 17 years old of Hammond, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest. During the investigation, detectives determined that during the robbery a struggle ensued between Bell and the victim, which led to gunshots being fired. Bell was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he received medical care for his gunshot wound.
HAMMOND, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDSU

New Orleans man indicted in fatal shooting of trumpet player

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish District Attorney's office announced an indictment in connection with a murder of a New Orleans educator and musician. Brian Murray was shot and killed on Henley Street in New Orleans in January. District Attorney Jason Williams announced that Edmond Ramee was indicted on...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot defending his home, wife in Gentilly Terrace

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating a possible break-in, that ended with a local artist being shot several times. Joe Cooper is a bear of a man, well known for his creative tie-dye designs. Monday around 3:00 p.m., somebody shot him in the doorway of his home...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy