3 shot, 1 dead in Sunday morning CBD shooting

On May 14, 2022, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to Klein Road in Hammond, LA for reports of an armed robbery where shots had been fired. Chief Jimmy Travis reports that upon arrival, deputies located the suspect later identified as Ermonee “Money” Bell, 17 years old of Hammond, suffering from a single gunshot wound to his chest. During the investigation, detectives determined that during the robbery a struggle ensued between Bell and the victim, which led to gunshots being fired. Bell was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he received medical care for his gunshot wound.

HAMMOND, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO