WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission tabled a financial request from the new owners of Williamson Memorial Hospital May 17 while awaiting additional information. Tom Ward, counsel for the commission, said he wanted to go on record during the meeting and remind the commission that he had asked for financials and other information from Williamson Health and Wellness after their presentation at the previous meeting. As of the meeting last Tuesday, Ward said he had not received anything.

WILLIAMSON, WV ・ 21 HOURS AGO