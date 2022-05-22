Sweetwater County extended weather for May 22, 2022

Quilting On The Green has become a must-see-must-do for crafters and artists in Green River, and there are only a few weeks left to wait for this year’s event!. Held at Expedition Island Pavilion on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, the event features classes that the public can sign up to take. Learn how to create the swirl pattern, make a Camden Bag or a Poinsettia pillow, embroider a flower pot, and more. The half and full-day classes are taught by experienced stitchers, quilters, and crafters like Debby Walters, Marla Marx, Deonn Stott, and Luanne Roberts. A Little Country Character has brochures with class descriptions and pricing available. Visit 1740 Uinta Drive to pick one up, or call Susie Hermansen at (307) 870-6587.

GREEN RIVER, WY ・ 11 HOURS AGO