ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Sweetwater County extended weather for May 22, 2022

wyo4news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 22, 2022 – Here is your Sweetwater County extended forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton, Wyoming. Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a north northeast wind of 6 to 11 mph becoming west at 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could...

wyo4news.com

Comments / 0

Related
wyo4news.com

Construction will cause delays on US 191 North of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Mountain Construction Company will be performing some road surfacing work on US 191 from milepost 21-33, North of Rock Springs beginning today, May 25. Work will include grinding, pavement markings, and a chip seal operation. During the construction, traffic will be carried through the work area at reduced speeds on a single lane following a pilot car.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Delay on I-80 yesterday

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — At approximately 4:50 p.m. on Monday, May 23, the Green River Fire Department along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to mile marker 95 on I-80 for a report of natural gas burst in the area. Upon arrival, GRFD...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Wyoming’s Big Show to feature world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – For the first time since 2018, the Budweiser Clydesdales will appear in Sweetwater County at Wyoming’s Big Show July 30-August 6. The Budweiser Clydesdales will perform Thursday, August 4, at the Sweetwater Events Complex Indoor Arena and will be on the midway at Wyoming’s Big Show daily, from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM except when at an event. As the event nears, more details about showings and parades will be made available.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sweetwater County, WY
State
Wyoming State
City
Riverton, WY
wyo4news.com

Katherine Lynn De Laurentis (October 25, 1958 – May 22, 2022)

Katie, Katherine Lynn De Laurentis, 63, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Kathy was born October 25, 1958 in Butte, MT, the daughter of Marie Curtis and Arthur Francis Byrne. Kathy was a 1977 graduate from Butte High. She attended college at Montana...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Get Ready For Quilting On The Green – June 3 and 4, 2022

Quilting On The Green has become a must-see-must-do for crafters and artists in Green River, and there are only a few weeks left to wait for this year’s event!. Held at Expedition Island Pavilion on Friday and Saturday, June 3 and 4, the event features classes that the public can sign up to take. Learn how to create the swirl pattern, make a Camden Bag or a Poinsettia pillow, embroider a flower pot, and more. The half and full-day classes are taught by experienced stitchers, quilters, and crafters like Debby Walters, Marla Marx, Deonn Stott, and Luanne Roberts. A Little Country Character has brochures with class descriptions and pricing available. Visit 1740 Uinta Drive to pick one up, or call Susie Hermansen at (307) 870-6587.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Wally J. Johnson announces bid for Rock Springs Mayor

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Wally J. Johnson is the owner and manager of several local businesses in the City and the County. Wally was born and raised in Rock Springs and as a result, cares greatly about the future of our City. He graduated from Rock Springs High School...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#West Wind#East Wind#West Northwest
wyo4news.com

Keaton West announces candidacy for Sweetwater County Commission

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Republican Keaton D. West has announced he will be seeking a term on the Sweetwater County Commission this fall. Community services that West has been a part of are the Rock Springs City Council (Budget Committee, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport Board – liaison, Rock Springs Beautification/Tree Board – liaison, Rock Springs Box Art Committee – liaison), Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition Board, Rock Springs Planning & Zoning Commission, Sweetwater County Parks & Recreation Board and the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Board. He has an Associate of Science from WWCC and a B.A.S. in Organizational Leadership from the University of Wyoming.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

RS Beautification Committee and Tree Board recognizes Arbor Day

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board recognized Arbor Day and recently hosted a tree planting event at the Dewar Drive Exit off I-80 into Rock Springs. The City of Rock Springs Beautification Committee and Tree Board has focused on the gateway...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Click It or Ticket Campaign reminds drivers to Buckle Up

WYOMING — Wyoming law enforcement is reminding drivers about the lifesaving benefits of wearing a seat belt this spring during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) national Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement effort. The national seat belt campaign, which coincides with the Memorial Day holiday, runs from May 23 to June 5, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Jackman announces campaign for Mayor

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Matthew Saul Jackman has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Rock Springs in 2022. “The last four years as school board treasurer has taught me how exceptional our youth can be when given the opportunity. I have been fortunate to be involved as an advocate for youth sports and the things children can accomplish when working together are unbelievable,” Jackman said in a press release.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
wyo4news.com

Margaret Ann Harris Swann (March 25, 1941 – May 19, 2022)

Margaret “Margie” Ann (Bertagnolli) Harris Swann, 81, passed away with her family by her side Thursday, May 19, 2022 at her home following a brief battle with cancer. She was born March 25, 1941 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; She was the second child of Albert and Blanche (Gasperetti) Bertagnolli.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Rudy Reyes (December 14, 1945 – May 20, 2022)

Rudy Reyes, 76, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past 48 years and a former resident of Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Reyes passed away from a sudden illness. He was born...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County School District #2: New Student Registration

Sweetwater County School District #2 NEW STUDENTS (Kindergarten through 12th Grade) If your family is new to the District and if you have not already registered for the 22/23 school year, please visit at least one of your children’s schools, or email [email protected] to receive a link to our online registration system.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Have a monster of a good time in Downtown RS this summer

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Monsters are taking over Downtown Rock Springs this summer. Eight whimsical monsters, created by local artist Kaye Tyler, will take up residency at various locations around Downtown throughout the summer. To kick off the summer theme, the Broadway Theater will be showing Pixar Animation Studios/Walt...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Rita Basom uses natural materials to create art

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Community Fine Arts Center is exhibiting a collection of sculptural fish created by former Wyoming Arts Council director Rita Basom. Thirteen individual designs are included in “Botanical Fish Sculptures” and are created with natural organic materials. The exhibit is available to see in the case at the entrance of the library through the summer.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

Sheriff’s office first in the state to join national ABLE Project

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle today announced that the sheriff’s office is the first law enforcement agency in the State of Wyoming that has been accepted into the Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement (ABLE) Project™, Georgetown University Law Center’s national training and support initiative for U.S. law enforcement agencies committed to building a culture of peer intervention that prevents harm.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Emmie Archibald completes second semester as Spring/Summer intern

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency and Broadway Theater are so grateful to have had Emmie Archibald as the 2022 Spring/Summer Intern. Emmie is a 2021 Green River High School graduate. She is an Early Childhood Education and Development major at Western Wyoming Community College.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy