Davidson County, TN

One dead following fatal car crash on I-65 North near East Trinity Lane

By Rana Mitchell
 3 days ago
All the northbound lanes of I-65 northbound were closed late Saturday night following a fatal car crash near East Trinity Lane.

Officials responded to the scene of the crash around 11:00 p.m. This was a single-vehicle car crash where one person was killed and one person was injured.

Information on the condition of the injured and the cause of the accident has not yet been released.

News Channel 5 will continue to update this article as more information is made available.

nationwidereport.com

60-year-old Mary Murphy dead after being hit by multiple vehicles in North Nashville (Nashville, TN)

Authorities identified 60-year-old Mary Murphy as the woman who lost her life after getting struck by multiple vehicles on Saturday night in North Nashville. The fatal pedestrian crash took place on I-65 North near Trinity Lane. The early reports showed that a semi driver changed lanes in order to avoid crashing into a broken down car in the middle of the Interstate 65. While merging back, he found a body in the roadway, but failed to avoid it. The driver remained at the scene until officers arrived.
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Single-car crash on Nolensville Pike leaves one dead

A 26-year-old Nashville woman died in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning on Nolensville Pike at Cotton Lane. Metro Police say she was driving her Nissan Rogue south on Nolensville pike, when for reasons unknown, she went off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole. She was not wearing her seatbelt and died at the scene. Efforts are underway to notify her next of kin.
NASHVILLE, TN
smokeybarn.com

Teen Dies, Another Critical Following Violent Crash Near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – One teen has died and another is in critical condition following a violent crash in Springfield Saturday night. The accident occurred on Owens Chapel Rd at the Roy Cole Rd Baggett Rd intersection near Springfield just before 11 pm. LOCATION OF CRASH. According...
WSMV

Pedestrian killed on I-65 North near Trinity Lane Saturday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian was killed after being struck on Interstate 65 North near Trinity Lane on Saturday night, Metro Police said. Police said the driver of the semi-truck reported seeing a vehicle broken down in the middle of the interstate around 11 p.m. and swerved into the next lane to avoid a collision.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Pedestrian killed outside bar in hit and run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian died Friday after being struck during a hit and run crash. Metro Nashville Police said the 50-year-old pedestrian was discovered by EMS personnel after responding to another call for service on Murfreesboro Pike near Wilhagen’s sports bar. Authorities said the preliminary investigation indicated...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Resident shoots car burglar in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting involving a homeowner and a car burglar in North Nashville on Tuesday. According to police, a man was inside his home on Brick Church Pike early Tuesday morning when he saw a man breaking to vehicles outside. The man went outside and confronted the burglar.
NASHVILLE, TN
Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

