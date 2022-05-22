One dead following fatal car crash on I-65 North near East Trinity Lane

All the northbound lanes of I-65 northbound were closed late Saturday night following a fatal car crash near East Trinity Lane.

Officials responded to the scene of the crash around 11:00 p.m. This was a single-vehicle car crash where one person was killed and one person was injured.

Information on the condition of the injured and the cause of the accident has not yet been released.

News Channel 5 will continue to update this article as more information is made available.