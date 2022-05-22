ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

Man arrested in connection with Elizabeth City shooting investigation

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - An Elizabeth City man was arrested and charged with several firearm- and drug-related offenses in connection to a February shooting.

According to the Elizabeth City Police Department, at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nikari Nysheem Sylvester was taken into custody at the Potato Festival in Elizabeth City.

He's been charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of resisting, delaying or obstructing justice, one count of possessing marijuana and two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property.

Sylvester is currently being held in the Albemarle District Jail.

The ECPD said it is still conducting investigations into recent shootings that occurred across the city.

If you or someone you know has information on these shootings, take action and call the department at 252-335-4321. You can also text the tip line at 252-390-8477.

