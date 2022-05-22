ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petal, MS

'A perfect ending': Petal wins first softball championship in final game for Wendy Hogue

By Langston Newsome, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
HATTIESBURG — Wendy Hogue knew her coaching career was coming to an end on Saturday. The only question was if Hogue and Petal would make history in her final outing. The former Southern Miss coach was one win away from clinching the program’s first softball state championship after she rejoined the program in 2019.

Hogue was aided by Natalie Herrington in helping the Panthers rewrite their history books.

The senior held Hernando (22-9) — the defending state champions — to three hits with nine strikeouts in Petal’s 6-1 victory in Game 3 of the MHSAA Class 6A championship at the Southern Miss Softball Complex.

“Petal fast-pitch has been good for a long, long  time,” Hogue said. “To be the team that finally got over that hump it feels good. But I do want to thank all the players and all the coaches that came before us and started building that legacy. That’s what it was and we just happened to be the team to get a medal around their neck.”

OLE MISS SOFTBALL RECRUITING: Ole Miss softball commit Hallie Burns pitches no-hitter as Booneville repeats MHSAA 3A championship

MHSAA CLASS 2A CHAMPIONSHIP: How East Webster softball used end of 18-game winning streak as fuel to win MHSAA state title

Herrington, the series MVP, struck out 15 in the final two games as the Panthers (28-7) responded to a 3-1 Game 1 loss.

“It couldn’t be better,” Herrington said. “With the seven seniors and (Hogue) this is a perfect ending for all of us. Coach Hogue is a phenomenal coach and I’ve always wanted to play for her even when she was at the college level.”

Petal used a five-run fifth inning to cruise to victory. A sacrifice fly from senior Saylor Burden started off the inning, followed by a three-run triple to right center from Emma Kate Fimiano to extend the lead. Junior Brianna Byrd capped off the fifth with a two-run single up the middle to give the Panthers a 6-0 advantage lead.

Hernando answered with an RBI double from Avery Wolfe but Herrington had already found her rhythm. She struck out four consecutive batters from the fourth and fifth innings.

“The entire year she’s been locked in,” Hogue said. “She’s the best between the ears I’ve seen in a long time. She’s a competitor. She competes in the plate. She competes in the circle and she competed well enough to get us a state championship.”

MHSAA CLASS 1A CHAMPIONSHIP: How Taylorsville responded from a Game 1 loss to claim the 1A title

MAIS CLASS 6A CHAMPIONSHIP: Jackson Prep baseball routs rival MRA for fifth straight MAIS state championship

Herrington, a Pearl River Community College commitment, also went 3-for-4 at the plate in Game 3. She went 2-for-4 in Petal’s pivotal Game 2 victory.

“It’s surreal and I feel like I’ve said that word a lot this year,” Herrington said. “I’ve always been thinking game by game. We’re finally here and I got the MVP. It’s like an out of body experience.”

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: 'A perfect ending': Petal wins first softball championship in final game for Wendy Hogue

Comments / 0

