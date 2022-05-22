ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edge continues to send clues

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 3 days ago
Although only a few days have passed since Rhea Ripley joined the stable called Judgment Day of Edge, WWE's said to have in mind to insert a fourth member to the heel faction of the Rated R Superstar, with Edge that in fact could soon have another henchman to take with...

stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star To Make Return To In-Ring Action On Next Week’s Raw

After more than a year, Lacey Evans will be returning to active competition in WWE. On tonight’s WWE “Raw”, it was announced that Lacey Evans will finally return to action on next week’s episode of the red brand. There’s no word yet on who she will be facing in the match, but we will keep you updated.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Top WWE Star Possibly Out Of Action Due To Back Injury

That could be a long one. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster today but only a handful of them are legends in their own time. Those wrestlers are among the most important and popular stars the company has and it means a lot to have them around. That is not always the case though and now one of the biggest stars in WWE today may be missing some time.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Possible WWE Contract Ramifications For Sasha Banks And Naomi

WWE reportedly has the option of freezing both Sasha Banks and Naomi’s contracts while they are suspended by the company. According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, this is due to the wording of the contracts both wrestlers signed. Because the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions were suspended for failing to perform when they walked out of the building prior to last week’s “Raw,” WWE has the option to freeze their deals. This would mean that the time frame of their contracts would be paused, and they would be stopped from progressing rather than continuing to roll towards expiration. This is normally done when talent is unable to perform, as WWE doesn’t want to lose out on potential dates.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
PWMania

Bray Wyatt And JoJo Getting Married

Bray Wyatt & JoJo are now engaged to be married. She took to Instagram today and announced that Wyatt proposed. She wrote:. “A million times YES! [heart eyes emoji] [loud crying face emoji] I love you Windham and I cant wait to marry you (even though it feels like we’re already married [tongue and winking eye emoji]) Here’s to forever [heart emoji] @thewindhamrotunda”
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Superstar Retiring From Wrestling

Everyone knows that no one can wrestle forever, and it seems that Aron Stevens (FKA Damien Sandow) is getting ready to wrap up his career soon. The former WWE star is set to face Trevor Murdoch at NWA Alwayz Ready in what is being billed as “Aron Stevens’ Swan Song.”
WWE
Wrestling World

Why was Sasha Banks so furious?

As we saw during the Wrestlemania 38 card, Sasha Banks and Naomi teamed up in a multi tag team match valid for the WWE main roster women's couple titles, which in the end was won by the two girls. After a few weeks of reign, however, a sensational twist hit WWE Universe fans and colleagues of the two, when both Sasha and Naomi left the backstage of Monday Night Raw, even leaving their belts in John's office.
WWE
411mania.com

Riddle Suggests RK-Bro May Be Over On WWE Raw, Vows Vengeance On The Bloodline

It appears as if RK-Bro may be no more, as suggested by Riddle on this week’s WWE Raw. During Monday’s episode, Riddle came to the ring without Randy Orton and said that Orton has been dealing with serious back issues and only competed in the Tag Team Championship Unification match on Smackdown because he knew how much it meant to Riddle and the fans.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

The Latest On Why Stephanie McMahon Took WWE Leave Of Absence

It’s been four days since Stephanie McMahon floored the wrestling world by announcing a leave of absence from her post as WWE Chief Brand Officer. Many questions remain regarding what led to her decision to take time away from her family’s company. While there is still no definitive answer, the picture has at least become clearer.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Cornette Speaks Out on Ric Flair Returning to the Ring

On his Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette discussed a variety of topics, including Ric Flair’s comeback to ring activity. As PWMania.com previously reported, the match will take place on July 31 at the Starrcast event in Nashville, Tennessee. According to rumors, FTR and Flair will face Rock N’ Roll Express and a mystery partner. The match will be announced later today.
NASHVILLE, TN
411mania.com

Becky Lynch’s WWE Raw Shirt Causes Her To Trend on Social Media

Becky Lynch drew comparisons to Prince and Jerry Seinfeld with her choice of fashion from Raw, causing her to trend on social media. Lynch appeared in a ruffled white shirt on tonight’s show, similar to Prince’s from Purple Rain and Seinfeld’s from a famous season five episode of his eponymous TV show. You can see pics of the segment below.
WWE
Financial World

Sasha Banks furious about the canceled match due to Ronda Rousey

Dave Meltzer wanted to reveal since Sasha Banks' malaise started backstage at the company. Meltzer said: "Sasha always had problems, you know, she went on a rampage when Ronda took her spot in Wrestlemania, which you know was meant for Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair for months already, I wrote this already.
WWE
411mania.com

Mid-South Wrestling (4.13.1985) Review

-Originally aired April 13, 1985. -We get the warning that this is presented in the most complete form possible, although oddly it’s four minutes longer than last week’s episode. -Your hosts are Bill Watts and Boyd Pierce. And Bill Watts has some things to say about Vince McMahon...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paul Heyman Explains “The Problem” Drew McIntyre Faces Trying To Reach The Top Of WWE

During an appearance with Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE talent Paul Heyman spoke about his Tribal Chief Roman Reigns and his current success as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Having held the Universal Championship for over 600 days, Roman Reigns has run through all challengers at the top of WWE, outside of Drew McIntyre.
WWE
Tampa Bay Times

From Tampa, Ric Flair is training for one last match at 73

TAMPA — Ric Flair’s first retirement match seemed perfectly scripted. It was WWE’s WrestleMania 24 in 2008 against friend Sean Michaels, who modeled his character, in part, after Flair. He battled valiantly, but could not topple the younger Michaels, who mouthed, “I’m sorry, I love you” to...
TAMPA, FL
wrestlinginc.com

News On The Statuses Of Sasha Banks And Naomi For WWE Raw

One week after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE “Raw”, many questions remain. With WWE “Raw” nearing airtime this week, fans may be wondering what the duo’s status is for this evening. According to a new update from “Fightful“, Banks and Naomi are not scheduled for the show tonight, and furthermore, it’s noted that “[there’s no] indication there’s an end on the horizon for this situation”.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

AEW’s Paul Wight Recalls Film & Television Star Throwing A Beer At Him

There are not many people out there that can say that Kieran Culkin, brother of Macaulay and star of “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World”, has thrown a beer at them. One person who can say that though? AEW star and Dark: Elevation commentator Paul Wight. In an interview...
WWE
Wrestling World

Mark Henry analyzes WWE's current problems

During a chat on Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry wanted to defend the two former WWE duo champions, talking about what happened on Monday Night Raw. In particular Henry argued that his problem centered mostly with WWE staff who labeled Sasha Banks and Naomi's actions as "unprofessional" "My problem wasn't...
WWE
