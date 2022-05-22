IN Focus: Speaking with candidates for Indiana's 5th District

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ACLU of Indiana on Monday again said it would waste no time taking the state to court if lawmakers override a gubernatorial veto on Tuesday. Lawmakers in March sent Gov. Eric Holcomb HB 1041, which would prohibit transgender girls from taking part in girls’ sports at any K-12 school. The bill’s supporters contend transgender girls have unfair advantages over non-transgender girls. At least 16 states have already enacted similar legislation, with lawmakers in Utah and Kentucky overriding gubernatorial vetoes to do so. Holcomb vetoed the bill, citing the threat of litigation, the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s existing policy governing the participation of transgender student athletes and a near-total lack of instances where transgender girls tried to join girls’ sports teams. According to the IHSAA, since officials adopted their current policy, one transgender girl applied for a waiver but withdrew her application before IHSAA officials could ask for more information.

