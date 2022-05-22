ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

IN Focus: Speaking with candidates for Indiana's 5th District

Fox 59
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of IN Focus, we're hearing from...

fox59.com

warricknews.com

Where refugees in Indiana are arriving from

Compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Indiana using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
INDIANA STATE
wibqam.com

Hoosier lawmakers react to Texas elementary school shooting

STATEWIDE (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana lawmakers are responding to the deadly shooting at a Texas Elementary School on Tuesday that killed 19 children and two adults. The 18-year-old shooter is also dead. Indiana Senator Todd Young tweeted, “I am deeply saddened by the horrific shooting at an elementary school in...
INDIANA STATE
WHAS11

Indiana lawmakers set to override veto of trans sports ban

INDIANA, USA — The Republican-dominated Indiana Legislature is poised on Tuesday to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender students from competing in girl's sports, which would mean Indiana would join more than a dozen states that have adopted similar laws in the past two years.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana lawmakers override veto; transgender athlete bill to become law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican-dominated Indiana House voted Tuesday to override the GOP governor’s veto of a bill banning transgender females from competing in girls school sports, setting up a Senate vote that would have Indiana join more than a dozen other states adopting similar laws in the past two years.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

These were Indiana’s biggest cities 150 years ago

(STACKER) — After the completion of the 1860 census and the election of President Abraham Lincoln, America imploded. Eleven southern states seceded from the Union in 1861, instigating four bloody years of the Civil War and fundamentally altering the social history of the U.S. The estimates of deaths caused by the Civil War begin around […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Lawmakers could override veto

Indiana lawmakers may override the governor's veto of a bill banning transgender girls from girls school sports. More: https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/indiana-lawmakers-to-vote-on-veto-override-of-transgender-athletes-bill/
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

LGBTQ rights groups threaten legal action ahead of potential transgender sports bill override

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The ACLU of Indiana on Monday again said it would waste no time taking the state to court if lawmakers override a gubernatorial veto on Tuesday. Lawmakers in March sent Gov. Eric Holcomb HB 1041, which would prohibit transgender girls from taking part in girls’ sports at any K-12 school. The bill’s supporters contend transgender girls have unfair advantages over non-transgender girls. At least 16 states have already enacted similar legislation, with lawmakers in Utah and Kentucky overriding gubernatorial vetoes to do so. Holcomb vetoed the bill, citing the threat of litigation, the Indiana High School Athletic Association’s existing policy governing the participation of transgender student athletes and a near-total lack of instances where transgender girls tried to join girls’ sports teams. According to the IHSAA, since officials adopted their current policy, one transgender girl applied for a waiver but withdrew her application before IHSAA officials could ask for more information.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

8 Amazing Small-Town Indiana Festivals Worth the Drive

Date: July 8-9 Each July, Martinsville gears up for Artie Fest, an annual community celebration of all things Artesian. The festival kicks off on Friday night with live music and food vendors, and Saturday brings a 5K run/walk, car show, live music, kid’s activities and more. The festival culminates in an outdoor, family-friendly movie shown under the stars.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

A new study shows Indiana has the nation’s 7th highest hospital costs

Indiana ranks seventh highest in the nation for hospital costs, according to a recently released study from the RAND Corporation. The RAND 4.0 study, conducted by the nonprofit public policy research organization, shows Hoosiers paid hospitals nearly 300 percent more than what Medicare would pay for the same services. The...
INDIANA STATE

