Elgin, SC

Two earthquakes reported in Elgin

By Nikolette Miller
 3 days ago

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Another earthquake was located in Elgin Saturday morning.

According to the U.S Geological Survey , the earthquake measured a magnitude of 1.8 around 6:18 a.m.

The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Saturday was also located in Elgin on May 20.

According to the U.S Geological Survey , that earthquake measured a magnitude of 1.2 around 8 p.m.

