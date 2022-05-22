Two earthquakes reported in Elgin

Effective: 2022-05-23 14:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Target Area: Calhoun; Lexington; Orangeburg; Richland; Sumter The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Calhoun County in central South Carolina Southeastern Lexington County in central South Carolina West central Sumter County in central South Carolina Northwestern Orangeburg County in central South Carolina Southeastern Richland County in central South Carolina * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 242 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Sandy Run, or 11 miles southwest of McEntire Air Base, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Columbia, McEntire Air Base, Eastover, Congaree National Park, Hopkins, Sandy Run, Gadsden, Poinsett State Park, Horrel Hill, Fort Motte, Wedgewood, Fort Jackson McCrady Training Center and Stateburg. This includes Interstate 26 between mile markers 124 and 137. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
