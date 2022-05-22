Two earthquakes reported in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Another earthquake was located in Elgin Saturday morning.

According to the U.S Geological Survey , the earthquake measured a magnitude of 1.8 around 6:18 a.m.

The most recent earthquake in South Carolina prior to this Saturday was also located in Elgin on May 20.

According to the U.S Geological Survey , that earthquake measured a magnitude of 1.2 around 8 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.