Home gas explosion sends man to hospital, severely damages house

By Harper Robinson - Digital Reporter
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police and emergency personnel responded to a call of a gas explosion inside of a house near the 3600 block of Dearborn Street.

According to police, gas leaked from an appliance, they are unsure which appliance at this time.

The explosion caused severe damage to the home. A man inside of the home was taken to the hospital with burns to his hands.

