Chattanooga IRONMAN 2022: Road closures and race details

Indian food passes for spirituality. I eat two samosas every day. When my husband and I were dating, one of the first places I took him for good beer, spicy food and long conversations was a little hole-in-the-wall Indian restaurant called Raja, up on Peachtree Road in Atlanta. It was family owned, kind of dark inside and they used to store dry goods in the bathrooms in their small, less than stellar space. I know… it doesn’t sound like much, but we loved it and went often. So much so that the Saha’s faces would light up with big smiles when we would come through the door, sorta like when you visit your grandparents, ya know?

CHATTANOOGA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO