Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga IRONMAN 2022: Road closures and race details

By Bliss Zechman
WTVCFOX
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It's time to race in the Scenic City!. Athletes from around the world are in Chattanooga this weekend to compete in the IRONMAN competition. Participants...

foxchattanooga.com

Comments / 0

WTVCFOX

Chattanooga brewery proving anything possible

A Chattanooga brewery is proving anything is possible with hard work, discipline, dedication and determination. Melanie and Joel Krautstrunk opened Hutton and Smith Brewing Co. in Chattanooga 7 years ago. "We were both working full-time jobs. Melanie suggested us start the business because I wasn't satisfied with my job. She pushed me because I was an avid home brewer," said Joel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Chattanooga Chamber Changemaker: British Swim School

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This week's Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce Changemaker is the British Swim School. Raymond Liu talks about how the British Swim School is an award winning swim instruction program in Chattanooga. Stay connected with British Swim School. 423-770-888 ______________. Stay connected with Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Washed Ashore Art Exhibit Comes To The Tennessee Aquarium

Walking along the beach, it can be all too easy for the multitude of straws, eating utensils, flip flops, discarded sand toys and other plastic waste to all but disappear into the background. But a six-foot-tall seahorse sculpture MADE of this litter? That’s a little harder to ignore. Now...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

More To The Story: Carry The Load

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – They were here just a couple of days ago. A big bus, parked at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. The nonprofit called “Carry The Load” wants to highlight the true meaning of Memorial Day. So they walk. And walk. Through and around places such as...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
#Road Closures#Swimming#Ironman#Mobile#Chattanooga Ironman
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Cookeville!

Mobile Franchise Expands in Tennessee, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. May 23, 2022 // Franchising.com // COOKEVILLE, Tenn. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Tennessee. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Putnam County.
COOKEVILLE, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Nooga Splash Aqua Park Opens May 28 Under New Ownership

Chattanooga Presents announces the purchase of Nooga Splash, the only floating water park of its kind on the Tennessee River, on Memorial Day weekend at Chester Frost Park beach. This 31-piece inflatable obstacle course is one of Chattanooga’s most exciting summertime attractions, and will provide active fun for all ages...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
US News and World Report

Fisherman Dies After Boat Sinks on Tennessee Lake

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A fisherman has died after a boat sank on a southeastern. lake, wildlife officials said. Ronnie D. Gholston, 24, was bowfishing with two other men on Nickajack Lake on Thusday night when their 15-foot boat began to sink, the Tennessee Widlife Resources Agency said. The...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
smokesignalsnews.com

Curious Corner: Enjoying Indian food in Chattanooga

Indian food passes for spirituality. I eat two samosas every day. When my husband and I were dating, one of the first places I took him for good beer, spicy food and long conversations was a little hole-in-the-wall Indian restaurant called Raja, up on Peachtree Road in Atlanta. It was family owned, kind of dark inside and they used to store dry goods in the bathrooms in their small, less than stellar space. I know… it doesn’t sound like much, but we loved it and went often. So much so that the Saha’s faces would light up with big smiles when we would come through the door, sorta like when you visit your grandparents, ya know?
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Cleveland flea market fire: Did past inspection deficiencies contribute?

CLEVELAND, Tenn. — We’re working to learn what’s next for the Flealand Fleamarket after a fire last weekend left the market in Cleveland a total loss. The owner tells us he built the building that housed the market himself almost 43 years ago. He's now prioritizing cleanup efforts before he decides whether or not he will rebuild.
CLEVELAND, TN

