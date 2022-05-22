Walk puts mental health in the spotlight

Each May during Mental Health Awareness Month, organizations and mental health professionals across the nation, including Rice County Social Services, work to educate Americans about mental health and the realities of dealing with mental illness.

Millions of Americans live with mental illness, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and for many of them there’s a tendency to deny the problem. Others deal with shame or the stigma that can come along with sharing a diagnosis.

“People continue to see mental health as separate from other physical conditions,” said Rice County Adult Mental Health Supervisor Christine Kern. “Mental health is a physical condition that is treated like any other condition.”

According to NAMI, “mental illness is a condition that affects a person’s thinking, feeling, behavior or mood. These conditions deeply impact day-to-day living and may also affect the ability to relate to others.”

Part of Social Services’ recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month is its annual walk, set for noon Wednesday starting at Buckham West Senior Center. Supporters are encouraged to join the walk and carry signs displaying their support for mental health.

‘Don’t despair’

Terry Morris first began to experience symptoms of mental illness at 35. That’s rather late, according to NAMI, which reports that 50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24.

Morris says that in addition to medication and therapy, he relies on his faith to help him deal with the severe mental health problems he’s dealt with since his mid 30s.

Morris, now 70, who first showed compulsive and manic behaviors, confided to a sister that he felt something was wrong. But when it came to treatment, his illness made him suspicious of doctors, so he stayed away.

Not until he was picked up by law enforcement after abandoning his pickup off Highway 3 north of Faribault, wading into the Cannon River and showing up wet, disheveled and barefoot at a rural resident’s home was he hospitalized.

Morris has had multiple diagnoses over the years and has tried an endless number of medications in an effort to find what works. But that can be frustrating as many medications used to treat mental illness impact each person differently and the effectiveness of some medications can diminish over time.

Morris has also used yoga and meditation to help his mental health. His religion, which he returned to after being diagnosed, has become a source of strength and a calming presence.

He urges those dealing with mental health issues not to despair.

“There is help available, Try to seek it,” he said.

Peterson advocates awareness, noting, “people often struggle in silence because they’re afraid of what other people will say.”

Changing the conversation is the goal of Wednesday’s walk.

“We recover together, so we walk together,” said Kern, noting that sharing experiences leads to a greater understanding. “We’re really trying to normalize that.”