Betty Hanen was born on June 18th, 1927, in Milan, Missouri. She lived most of her life in Milan and passed away at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital, on May 17, 2022, with family by her side. She was the daughter of Cora McCalister Weaver and John Frederick Weaver of Milan. Betty spent most of her life in Milan while spending a few years of her married life in Newton, Iowa and Kansas City, Missouri.

MILAN, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO