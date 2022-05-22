Overnight shooting in Toledo sends one juvenile to the hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man was found dead of gunshot wounds in the driveway of a home on the East Side and might have been there for hours before he was discovered, police say. The body of Renell Alonzo Harrison, 29, of Cleveland, was found on the 400 block of East 156th Street in the North Collinwood neighborhood at about 7:45 a.m. Monday, police say. He was shot in the back and legs, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO