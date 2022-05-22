ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Overnight shooting in Toledo sends one juvenile to the hospital

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Toledo. Toledo Police responded about 1:30...

www.13abc.com

Comments / 10

paul navarre
3d ago

I never trust this 13 ABC with news about a juvenile. If it falls in there agenda, a juvenile could mean 17 years old . It all depends on THERE story.

Reply(2)
4
Ms V
3d ago

Why are these juveniles out that late. Curfew needs to be put in place.

Reply(2)
10
Related
13abc.com

TPD: Dog shot in Toledo multiple times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are working to figure out who shot a Toledo woman’s dog. Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of E. Hudson just before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night for a Shot Spotter alert. According to police records, Christy Scraberry, 41, told police she was walking...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Several people arrested in connection to Toledo illegal street stunts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo Police operation to crack down on illegal street stunts resulted in a series of arrests and citations. According to TPD records, officers from SWAT, field operations, and officers specializing in gangs came together Saturday night to patrol a coordinated reckless driving event called “Takeover Toledo” at the intersection of Hill and Reynolds.
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland shooting victim found dead in driveway hours after shots heard, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man was found dead of gunshot wounds in the driveway of a home on the East Side and might have been there for hours before he was discovered, police say. The body of Renell Alonzo Harrison, 29, of Cleveland, was found on the 400 block of East 156th Street in the North Collinwood neighborhood at about 7:45 a.m. Monday, police say. He was shot in the back and legs, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin woman struck by vehicle

Tiffin, Ohio — A Tiffin woman was struck by a vehicle while running Monday. The incident was reported at approximately 5:31 p.m. The victim, identified as 44-year-old Shena M. Vasko, was on a run near Circle K, 73 Melmore St., when she was struck by the vehicle. According to...
TIFFIN, OH
WANE-TV

Man shot during exchange of gunfire at Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– A man was apparently shot early Tuesday evening during an exchange of gunfire at an apartment complex on Fort Wayne’s north side. The shootings took place around 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the 7400 block of Cold Springs Blvd. in the Cambridge Square apartments, they learned that a man had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. The injuries were not serious.
FORT WAYNE, IN
13abc.com

Man arrested after four-car injury crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – One man was arrested following a four-car crash on Tuesday. The crash which resulted in a truck being overturned took place at the intersection of Holland and S. Reynolds. According to the Maumee Police Department, two people were injured yet, no one was transported to...
MAUMEE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hospital#Violent Crime#Crimestopper
WTOL 11

Toledo police investigating four weekend shooting incidents

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating at least four shooting incidents from this past weekend. Officers responded to a Toledo hospital Saturday at 9:45 p.m. for a walk-in gunshot wound victim. Kian Pryor, 18, was wounded in the finger, according to a police report. Pryor told officers he...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man accused of stalking arrested after police chase

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVG) - A Toledo man accused of stalking his estranged wife is in police custody after leading deputies on a police chase. According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, the 48-year old was arrested for a variety of criminal charges. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the suspect’s name until after a formal arraignment.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

One dead, one injured after motorcycle crash in Prospect

PROSPECT, Ohio (WCMH) — One man died and another was injured after a motorcycle crash overnight Wednesday in Marion County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers from the Marion Post went to Water Street in the village of Prospect just after 1:00 a.m. where the driver of the motorcycle, 22-year-old Alec Bartell, was […]
PROSPECT, OH
WANE-TV

One dead in Ohio motorcycle crash

DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) – A 50-year-old Ohio man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck Tuesday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Gary R. McCarty, 50, of Bryan, Ohio, was driving a Harley motorcycle south on County Road 9 in Defiance, Ohio at about 10:43 a.m. At about the same time, 68-year-old Kevin D. Van Gussel, of Kendallville, Indiana, was driving north on County Road 9.
DEFIANCE, OH
Cleveland.com

Shooting during memorial service wounds 5 people on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Five people were wounded Monday after shots were fired during a memorial service in the South Collinwood neighborhood on the East Side, police say. According to police, a 28-year-old man was shot in the back, a 33-year-old man was shot in the right knee, a 35-year-old man was shot in the back, a 37-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks, and a 56-year-old woman was shot in the leg. All were taken to University Hospitals by either private vehicles or by an ambulance, police say.
CLEVELAND, OH
sent-trib.com

Pemberville contractor indicted for theft

A Pemberville man has been indicted for accepting payment for a construction project he allegedly never started and did not provide a refund. A Wood County grand jury on May 18 indicted David E. Salley, 41, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony. On Nov....
PEMBERVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy