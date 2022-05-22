Chicago First Alert Weather: Another cool day with sunshine
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a chilly Saturday, with the high of 62 at 8 a.m. as colder air filtered into our area. Showers and thunderstorms, as predicted, leading into a cool and sunny Sunday.
Temps will run 10° below the norm today with partly cloudy skies. Monday sees sunshine and we'll add a degree.
Much of this week runs below normal. By Friday we'll be back to normal. Then we turn up the heat the following week.
Stats
Normal high- 73
Saturday- 62
Sunday- 63
Sunrise- 5:25am
Forecast
Today- mostly sunny, high of 63.
Tonight- partly cloudy, 46.
Monday- mostly sunny and 64
