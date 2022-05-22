ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago First Alert Weather: Another cool day with sunshine

By Ed Curran
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It was a chilly Saturday, with the high of 62 at 8 a.m. as colder air filtered into our area. Showers and thunderstorms, as predicted, leading into a cool and sunny Sunday.

Temps will run 10° below the norm today with partly cloudy skies. Monday sees sunshine and we'll add a degree.

Much of this week runs below normal. By Friday we'll be back to normal. Then we turn up the heat the following week.

Normal high- 73

Saturday- 62

Sunday- 63

Sunrise- 5:25am

Forecast

Today- mostly sunny, high of 63.

Tonight- partly cloudy, 46.

Monday- mostly sunny and 64

