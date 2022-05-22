ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

York County shooting kills 1, wounds another

WGAL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring Garden Township Police in York County are investigating a shooting that...

www.wgal.com

abc27.com

Lancaster County man charged in fatal club shooting

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tyler J. Wilson, who has been charged with the killing of a man back in March, had his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 25. According to the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office, the evidence presented at the hearing was enough to hold the charges over Wilson after he allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Jatavis Scott on March 19 at Club Twenty3 in Manheim Township.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

2 Men Shot During Robbery Inside Store In South Philadelphia’s Italian Market: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot during a robbery in South Philadelphia’s Italian Market. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. inside a store that was packed with late-night customers on 9th Street and Washington Avenue. The business was closed through the night but when officers first got to the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg. @PhillyPolice say the entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras inside and outside the store. Victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. Suspected robbers/shooter are still...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Central York teacher killed after shed dispute, per police

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation continues to look into the physical and mental state of a York man after a Central York High School social studies teacher was killed in a weekend murder/suicide in Spring Garden Township. In a press conference held just days after the incident, the Chief of Police for the Spring […]
YORK, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies man killed in car wash shooting

A man killed when a shooting broke out at a York County car wash last week has been identified by the county coroner’s office. 24-year-old Devin Zeigler, a Springettsbury Township resident, was shot just before 1 p.m. Friday at the York Auto Express Car Spa, 2140 York Crossing Drive, York County coroner Pam Gay said Monday.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Five people wounded in three separate shootings in York

YORK, Pa. — Five people were wounded in three separate shootings in York over the weekend. No arrests have been made. Police said three men were shot around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Market Street. Two of the victims are 34 years old and the...
YORK, PA
abc27.com

Driver killed in Juniata County crash

FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a two vehicle crash in Juniata County. According to Pennsylvania State Police a 30-year-old woman from Perry County was killed while driving on Route 35 on May 24. The crash happened around 2:44 p.m. and the driver was wearing a seat belt.
JUNIATA COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PennLive.com

20-year-old man injured in weekend shooting

York police are looking for the person who shot a 20-year-old man over the weekend in the city. The 20-year-old was found around 10:18 p.m. Saturday on the first block of State Street, police said. This is the same street and block where 32-year-old Tamarra Deloache was stabbed to death last week.
YORK, PA
WGAL

York police participate in weekly community walk

YORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, police are still looking for suspects in several shootings in York that left five people injured. For the past year, law enforcement and the community have participated in a weekly walk through the city. News 8's Amber Gerard has the latest as they take...
FOX 43

Police release identity of suspect, additional details in Sunday's shooting at York County Walmart

Police in York County have released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured at a Walmart store in Newberry Township Sunday afternoon. Pedro Antonio Rosado-Fernandez, 32, of Dover, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment for his alleged role in the shooting, which occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the Walmart in Etters.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York teacher killed in weekend murder/suicide remembered

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central York High School social studies teacher was killed in a weekend murder/suicide in Spring Garden Township after a dispute with her neighbor. The York County Coroner’s Office says Erin Walker was shot in the head by her neighbor on Saturday evening...
WGAL

Person charged in shooting at Newberry Township, York County, Walmart

A person was shot and wounded Sunday at the Walmart in Newberry Township, York County. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. "We just walked in like 10 minutes before, so we were still in the front of the store and we just heard a bunch of commotion and I thought someone was fighting," said a witness. "I just looked around and everybody was like, 'Run, somebody has got a gun.'"
YORK COUNTY, PA

