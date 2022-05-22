York County shooting kills 1, wounds another

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Tyler J. Wilson, who has been charged with the killing of a man back in March, had his preliminary hearing on Tuesday, May 25. According to the Lancaster District Attorney’s Office, the evidence presented at the hearing was enough to hold the charges over Wilson after he allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Jatavis Scott on March 19 at Club Twenty3 in Manheim Township.
More details have emerged following a standoff in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, May, 24. Waynesboro police were called to a report of an armed man in a home during a domestic violence incident in the 200 block of North Potomac Street around 7:17 a.m., according to a release by the department.
Police in Lancaster County have arrested a man they say shot two people, including a juvenile, last week. Shymir G. Brown, 19, was charged with attempted homicide, firearms offenses and traffic violations last week, in connection with the shooting that took place in the area of South Queen and Andrew streets in Lancaster.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot during a robbery in South Philadelphia’s Italian Market. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. inside a store that was packed with late-night customers on 9th Street and Washington Avenue.
The business was closed through the night but when officers first got to the scene they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the leg.
@PhillyPolice say the entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras inside and outside the store. Victims were taken to Jefferson Hospital in stable condition. Suspected robbers/shooter are still...
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An investigation continues to look into the physical and mental state of a York man after a Central York High School social studies teacher was killed in a weekend murder/suicide in Spring Garden Township. In a press conference held just days after the incident, the Chief of Police for the Spring […]
One person has been arrested following a "police incident" in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.Waynesboro police issued the alert to avoid the 200 block of North Potomac Street around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, according to a release by the department. An emergency tactical team, state police,…
COLUMBIA, PA. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old boy was arrested for possessing a fully loaded gun on Tuesday, May 24 in Columbia, Lancaster County. Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to Columbia Borough Police, at...
A murder-suicide that claimed the life of a York County teacher likely stemmed from an argument between neighbors over a new shed. "What occurred this past Saturday was a senseless loss of life, and (a) tragedy for both families as well as our community," said Spring Garden Township Police Chief George Swartz at a Tuesday afternoon news conference.
A man killed when a shooting broke out at a York County car wash last week has been identified by the county coroner’s office. 24-year-old Devin Zeigler, a Springettsbury Township resident, was shot just before 1 p.m. Friday at the York Auto Express Car Spa, 2140 York Crossing Drive, York County coroner Pam Gay said Monday.
YORK, Pa. — Five people were wounded in three separate shootings in York over the weekend. No arrests have been made. Police said three men were shot around 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Market Street. Two of the victims are 34 years old and the...
FAYETTE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed in a two vehicle crash in Juniata County. According to Pennsylvania State Police a 30-year-old woman from Perry County was killed while driving on Route 35 on May 24. The crash happened around 2:44 p.m. and the driver was wearing a seat belt.
York police are looking for the person who shot a 20-year-old man over the weekend in the city. The 20-year-old was found around 10:18 p.m. Saturday on the first block of State Street, police said. This is the same street and block where 32-year-old Tamarra Deloache was stabbed to death last week.
A juvenile was found with a loaded handgun in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday, May 24, police say. The 16-year-old was spotted with the gun in the waistband of his pants in the 100 block of North 6th Street around 8 p.m., according to a release by the Columbia Borough police department.
YORK, Pa. — On Tuesday, police are still looking for suspects in several shootings in York that left five people injured. For the past year, law enforcement and the community have participated in a weekly walk through the city. News 8's Amber Gerard has the latest as they take...
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Update, 3 p.m.: Waynesboro Police released the following details of the incident, which was resolved around 11:50 a.m.:. At 7:17 a.m., WPD officers were dispatched to a domestic incident. The suspect involved was reported to be armed. Police evacuated the residence, but the suspect refused to...
Police in York County have released the identity of the suspect in a shooting that left one person injured at a Walmart store in Newberry Township Sunday afternoon. Pedro Antonio Rosado-Fernandez, 32, of Dover, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of reckless endangerment for his alleged role in the shooting, which occurred around 4:40 p.m. at the Walmart in Etters.
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Central York High School social studies teacher was killed in a weekend murder/suicide in Spring Garden Township after a dispute with her neighbor. The York County Coroner’s Office says Erin Walker was shot in the head by her neighbor on Saturday evening...
NEW PROVIDENCE, Pa. — State Police in Lancaster are looking for help in identifying the suspect in a series of thefts from unlocked vehicles. The alleged thefts occurred on Sunday in the Sunset Estates mobile home park on the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township, police say.
A person was shot and wounded Sunday at the Walmart in Newberry Township, York County. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. "We just walked in like 10 minutes before, so we were still in the front of the store and we just heard a bunch of commotion and I thought someone was fighting," said a witness. "I just looked around and everybody was like, 'Run, somebody has got a gun.'"
