Johnson City, TN

Hannah Smith: From playing Wilbur in fifth grade to seeking a master's degree

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON CITY — At 4-foot, 6-inches and age 21, Hannah Smith has the most common form of dwarfism. However, she has made an uncommon and increasingly busy educational journey since the more than 11 years she was a 10-year-old fifth grader at Jefferson Elementary School in Kingsport. She...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

WJHL

Friends remember Rev. Vincent Dial as humble leader who loved and encouraged all

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A pillar in the community — that is how others described the late Rev. Vincent Dial, who remained active in both the schools and the church up until his death. The senior pastor at Bethel Christian Church and chaplain for the East Tennessee State University football team died Monday night following […]
Johnson City Press

Ravenwood downs Science Hill in state tennis semifinals

MURFREESBORO — The third time wasn’t the charm for the Science Hill boys’ tennis team. Making a third straight trip to the state championships, the Hilltoppers put up a fight, but lost 4-1 to Ravenwood in Tuesday’s Class 2A semifinals at the Adams Tennis Complex. Freshman...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: May 25

May 25, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Chattanooga Daily Times carried several stories of interest to Johnson City area residents. With a dateline of Johnson City and a date of May 24, readers learned that “F. P. Burch, state agent for the Tennessee centennial exposition, is here and will visit the Boone tree near the mouth of Boone’s creek (sic), with a view of arriving at the advisability of moving the tree, as a relic, to the centennial.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Weekly Swing Coach, Ep. 6: Putting, Part Two

Improve your golf game with our new weekly golf series presented by Bank of Tennessee, featuring local PGA Professionals covering a broad range of game improvement topics. In this week’s video, PGA Teaching Professional Patty Eiselstein welcomes friend and student Detra Cleven back for a second session. Detra is hoping to pick up some good tips about putting, as Patty explains the etiquette of putting, and how preparing for your putt can be just as important as the putt itself.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Federal guidelines on summer feeding for kids in need set to change in July; Schools, food banks work to adjust

Federal waivers that give school children and their families unprecedented access to free food in the summer months are set to expire in July. TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the first time in two years, federal nutrition waivers through the U.S. Department of Agriculture that were designed to feed school children for free during the […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Longtime Norton, VA football coach James Adams passes away

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – According to family social media posts, a prominent member of the Norton, Virginia sports community has passed away. On Monday night, Tra Adams announced that his father James Adams had passed that afternoon. James Adams was a former football coach at J.I. Burton High School for several years. “Many of […]
NORTON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

'Meth Mountain' series to receive Tennessee Bar Association award

NASHVILLE — The Kingsport Times News will be presented with the Tennessee Bar Association’s Fourth Estate Award for its extensive coverage of the methamphetamine crisis and its effects on the Appalachian Highlands. The Times News received the honor for its 2021 staff project, “Meth Mountain,” which brought the...
Johnson City Press

Florence Heaton

WATAUGA - Florence Heaton, 78, Watauga, went to Heaven to meet her Lord and Savior, on Monday, May 23, 2022, at her home, following a courageous battle with cancer. Florence was a native of Black Wolfe, WV, and been a resident here for most of her life. She was a...
WATAUGA, TN
Johnson City Press

John “Jack” Payne

JOHNSON CITY - John “Jack” Payne, age 74, of Johnson City, Tennessee, entered eternal rest on Friday, May 20, 2022. He leaves behind a beautiful legacy filled with love, family, friends and plentiful memories. Jack was born February 23, 1948 to the late Harry Lee Payne and Shirley...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Eddie Hobert Street Jr.

Eddie Hobert Street Jr. went peacefully to be with the Lord Sunday morning May 22, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Born October 22, 1940, in Johnson City, he was preceded in death by his parents Helen Story Street and Eddie Hobert Street, and sister Betty Street Jones. Eddie “Ed” is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Street Seehorn, wife of Jim Seehorn, and Glenda Street Willingham, wife of Kenneth Willingham. He is also survived by five children, Eddie “Tripp” Hobert Street III married to daughter in law Angie Street, and Julie Richey Street from his first marriage to Judy Richey Street as well as Amber Victoria Street, Stephen Matthew Street, and Michaela Jane Street from his second marriage to Jane Seward Street. Ed has one granddaughter, Ashton Street, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Lastly, he is survived by his significant other, Judy King.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Parks and rec SWVA style – Franklin steps into Pennington Gap recreation director’s post

PENNINGTON GAP – Tammy Jo Franklin’s first week as Pennington Gap’s new Parks and Recreational Director included hosting more than 100 kids at Leeman Field Park. “They hired me and said they want to have a kids’ fishing day,” Franklin said with a laugh Monday after organizing the May 21 event with 115 children casting lines into the Powell River.
WJHL

Vols offensive lineman Dayne Davis comes home to help alma mater

Bluff City, TN — The countdown is officially on there are just 100 days to go – until the start of the fall football season for the Tennessee Volunteers. One of the guys running out on that football field Thursday night against the Ball State Cardinals will be Volunteer offensive lineman Dayne Davis who was […]
BLUFF CITY, TN

