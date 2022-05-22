Hannah Smith: From playing Wilbur in fifth grade to seeking a master's degree

Eddie Hobert Street Jr. went peacefully to be with the Lord Sunday morning May 22, 2022, at Franklin Woods Community Hospital. Born October 22, 1940, in Johnson City, he was preceded in death by his parents Helen Story Street and Eddie Hobert Street, and sister Betty Street Jones. Eddie “Ed” is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Street Seehorn, wife of Jim Seehorn, and Glenda Street Willingham, wife of Kenneth Willingham. He is also survived by five children, Eddie “Tripp” Hobert Street III married to daughter in law Angie Street, and Julie Richey Street from his first marriage to Judy Richey Street as well as Amber Victoria Street, Stephen Matthew Street, and Michaela Jane Street from his second marriage to Jane Seward Street. Ed has one granddaughter, Ashton Street, and several nieces, nephews, and extended family. Lastly, he is survived by his significant other, Judy King.

