Security staff have been criticised for aggressively tackling a woman who ran onto the pitch during a football match in Tennessee in the US.Footage of the incident was widely shared on Twitter – with critics arguing excessive force was used on the woman who sprinted across the stadium while the game had been paused.The incident occurred after a major league soccer match between Nashville and Atlanta United had to be stopped as heavy rain was ravaging Geodis Park stadium in Nashville Fairgrounds on Sunday.In the clip, a member of security can be seen grabbing the woman running across the pitch...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO