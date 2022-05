PHOENIX — A chihuahua and pig duo from an Arizona animal rescue have found a new home together. KPNX says a chihuahua named Timon and a pig named Pumbaa became an iconic duo while they were at the Arizona Humane Society. Timon and Pumbaa are similar to characters from the popular Disney movie, “The Lion King”, which is a movie about how friends come in all shapes, sizes, colors, and species.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO