ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spectrum brings 350 jobs to San Antonio with new customer service center

By Steven Santana
mySanAntonio.com
mySanAntonio.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In total, both centers bring over 700...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

H-E-B to open new $43M plant on East Side

After filing for a new pharmaceutical distribution center earlier in May, H-E-B LP is again expanding its industrial footprint in the city. The San Antonio-based company filed for a new food processing facility on 711 South Foster Road, just north of H-E-B's Super Regional Warehouse, on Wednesday with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. Construction on the $43 million, 139,694-square-foot project is slated to begin in July and wrap up in December of 2023, according to the documents.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

180 rental homes coming to New Braunfels

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – New Braunfels will soon be home to a new single-family rental home community from Tricon Residential, Inc, and HHS Residential. The new development, which will be called Tricon Trail Creek, broke ground on May 17. Construction is scheduled to be completed in summer 2023. The community will be located next to the Barndominium, which is along Highway 46 on New Braunfels east side.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Business
San Antonio, TX
Government
Texas Observer

Report: Google Fiber Subcontractors’ Record Shows Value of Union Labor

‘High-speed reliable broadband is a social justice issue, it’s a climate justice issue, and it’s an economic justice issue because of the workers it takes to do it.’. Nationwide, a historic flood of bipartisan funding for fiber broadband internet is now being unleashed at all levels of government in a bid to close America’s “digital divide”—the gap between those with and without high-speed internet that evermore determines families’ access to income, education, and even healthcare. In this context, a new report shared exclusively with the Observer seeks to draw Texans’ attention to an often-overlooked component of broadband expansion: the workers whose sweat will connect the country, who excavate and bore and trench and install and repair this increasingly taxpayer-funded and essential infrastructure. Are they being paid fairly? Are they safe on the job? Are they properly trained to avoid damaging the neighborhoods they labor in?
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Nirenberg
tpr.org

Results: 2022 Primary runoff for the San Antonio area

Refresh this page to update results. The biggest two races we're watching are Congressional District 28 and the Bexar County Judge's race. After trading the lead during the March primary, nine-term incumbent Henry Cuellar — one of the most conservative Democrats in the House — is forced into his first runoff by his former intern, Jessica Cisneros. The young progressive lawyer narrowly lost to Cuellar in 2020 by 3.6 points. Since then, the nation’s eyes have been on District 28, which spans from San Antonio to Laredo to the Rio Grande Valley.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Service Area#Call Center#Customer Retention#Spectrum S Video Repair#Spectrum Tv
San Antonio Current

High-profile race between South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive rival too close to call

After Tuesday's runoff vote, one of the nation's most-watched primary races remains too close to call. Nine-term U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, declared victory just before midnight in his tight rematch against progressive Jessica Cisneros. But, trailing by just 177 votes with all counties reporting, Cisneros fired back that she's not ready to concede.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
UT San Antonio

Property taxes are a concern, but caution is urged

Texas homeowners recently received a notice from their appraisal district that likely informed them that the appraised value of their property has risen. While those looking to sell their homes might be pleased to see it go up in value, those who aren’t selling their homes or are looking to buy a home in a white-hot housing market might be worried that increased property assessments will lead to a big jump in property taxes and mortgage payments. It’s a legitimate concern, given that property tax collections in Texas have risen by more than 20 percent since 2017.
TEXAS STATE
mySanAntonio.com

mySanAntonio.com

San Antonio, TX
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.

 https://www.mysanantonio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy