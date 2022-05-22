ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Long Island to see mild temperatures for new workweek

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says the workweek ahead for Long Island will see milder temperatures after a summer-like weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JaeIf_0fmWb3nx00

MONDAY: Mixed sun and clouds. Much cooler. High 70-75

MON NIGHT: Chance of a shower. Low 50-55.

TUESDAY; Early clouds then more sun. High 65-70

WEDNESDAY: Sun giving way to clouds. High near 70

THURSDAY: Becoming Mostly Cloudy. Chance of a shower. High 70-75.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers likely. High near 75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48aw8O_0fmWb3nx00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Humid#Memorial Day Weekend#Beaches#Storm Watch Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Police: 1 dead in Milford shooting; man charged with murder

One person is dead and another is charged with murder after a fight in Milford, police say. Matthew Miner was expected to be arraigned today. Police say he fatally shot Justin Spray yesterday afternoon during a fight on Edgefield Avenue. Officers arrived to find Spray lying on a front lawn...
MILFORD, NY
News 12

NYPD: 3 deadly shootings under investigation across Brooklyn

The NYPD is investigating three separate deadly shootings across Brooklyn. In less than four hours Wednesday night, three people were shot and killed across the borough. The most recent was on Montauk Avenue in East New York at around 7 p.m. According to police, they got a 911 call that there was a man inside of 474 Montauk Ave. face down in a puddle of blood.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

78K+
Followers
26K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy