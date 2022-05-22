Long Island to see mild temperatures for new workweek
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Craig Allen says the workweek ahead for Long Island will see milder temperatures after a summer-like weekend.
MONDAY: Mixed sun and clouds. Much cooler. High 70-75
MON NIGHT: Chance of a shower. Low 50-55.
TUESDAY; Early clouds then more sun. High 65-70
WEDNESDAY: Sun giving way to clouds. High near 70
THURSDAY: Becoming Mostly Cloudy. Chance of a shower. High 70-75.
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers likely. High near 75.
