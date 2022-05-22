ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Greensboro native describes controversial traffic stop with lacrosse team in Georgia

By Daryl Matthews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22M2g0_0fmWaip000

(WGHP) — Delaware State University student-athlete Hannah McMasters said the day her teammates were pulled over on their bus coming from a lacrosse game in Florida is one she will never forget.

McMasters is a former student-athlete of Northern Guilford High School and graduated before heading to Delaware State University.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

McMasters wasn’t on the bus physically because of a broken leg. But she got live updates and details as it was happening.

The stop happened in Liberty County Georgia. Deputies pulled over the bus because the driver was in the left lane.

“It made me angry. It made me sad for my teammates that they had to go through this. It made me feel like we’re just a number in the USA that is racially profiled,” McMasters said.

In the deputy worn camera, you can see deputies finding an unmarked package of the teammates that was given to her by a family member.

In the video, you can hear the deputy telling the owner of the box he will open it if she doesn’t know what was in it. The package was later found out to be a dictionary from the teammate’s aunt.

“He claimed that it was some type of narcotic. He opened it, and it was a dictionary. Just because it’s in a white box doesn’t really mean it’s narcotics,” McMasters said.

The sheriff’s Office of Liberty County released a statement and the body-worn camera footage showing the details of the search.

The president of the university, Tony Allen, announced they will file a complaint with the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice nearly a month after the traffic stop.

The university said the search left the student-athletes humiliated and accused officials of “misconduct and racially profiling.”

“Being African American in the U.S. today is hard,” McMasters said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 9

Related
themaconcountynews.com

Team Swish basketball takes home NCAAU state championship

“The little team that could” is how Michael Carrier describes Team Swish, which just won the NCAAU (North Carolina Amateur Athletic Union) State Championship in Greensboro, N.C., during Mother’s Day weekend. Carrier, who now lives in Greensboro, resided previously in Highlands and became involved in assisting with a...
HIGHLANDS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
State
Delaware State
Local
Georgia Sports
County
Liberty County, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Greensboro, NC
Sports
City
Greensboro, GA
Fox 46 Charlotte

VA visit saves veteran from tornado

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Neighbors in Harrisburg are cleaning up Tuesday after a tornado ripped through Monday afternoon toppling trees and sending them crashing onto homes. The tornado damaged ten homes in the Camelot neighborhood of Harrisburg in Cabarrus County.              “I saw the rain going sideways one direction and then it turned and […]
HARRISBURG, NC
FOX8 News

Seven deadliest stretches of highway in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A new analysis of deadly vehicle crashes on 5-mile stretches of highways shows two of North Carolina’s deadliest to be in Greensboro. The study assimilated from national data between 2000 and 2019 by 1Point21, a contact marketing agency, showed that a stretch of U.S. 29 in East Greensboro and a slice […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Profiling#Wghp#Delaware State University#The Sheriff#Office Of Liberty County
Fox 46 Charlotte

CLT Police step us school security in aftermath of Texas massacre

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Local police in and around Charlotte Mecklenburg are stepping up security at schools following Tuesday’s massacre in Texas. A gunman entered a classroom at an elementary school in Uvalde, which is not far from San Antonio, and shot and killed 19 students and two teachers. CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said […]
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Lake Jeanette community nervous after hearing possible gunfire in area

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People in the Lake Jeanette community believe they have been hearing gunshots on and off for weeks. The most recent concern came Sunday morning as people were leaving to go to church.   According to Greensboro police, the gunshots were heard around 9:40 a.m. and there were no reports of injuries or property damage. Some people who live in […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NC loses $5.5 billion, 8,100-job Hyundai manufacturing project to Georgia

CHARLOTTE — After weeks of speculation, car giant Hyundai Motor Group today officially announced plans to invest more than $5.5 billion in an electric vehicle and battery manufacturing facility in Savannah, Georgia. Multiple sources confirm Hyundai considered North Carolina before picking Georgia for the project, which is expected to...
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy