PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ahhh-choo! Can you see it, smell it, or sneeze it? Yup, pollen levels are forecast to be high again this week. It’s the price we’re paying for the nice, rain-free weather. We made it through an entire weekend without rain and reached the highest temperature so far this year in Portland: 76 at PDX. The only problem is that this nice weather corresponds with the time of year in which trees are spreading their seeds of love, aka tree pollen.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO