ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Social Security Administration announces top baby names in 2021 for South Carolina

By Braley Dodson
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rIN3Y_0fmWaeI600

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Know a lot of Will and Olivias? You’re about to.

South Carolina’s most popular baby names from 2021 were announced by the Social Security Administration on Friday, ushering in a wave of monikers that are mostly unchanged from last year.

The national list was announced last week.

Topping the list for boys was William (at 283 babies), followed by James (249), Liam (244), Noah (241) and Elijah (218). For girls, you were most likely to see Olivia (at 238 babies), Ava (219), Charlotte (214) and Amelia (195).

William has been one of the most popular names in South Carolina for decades, while Olivia has topped the charts in recent years.

South Carolina’s full top 10 for boys is:

  1. William
  2. James
  3. Liam
  4. Noah
  5. Elijah
  6. Oliver
  7. Samuel
  8. John
  9. Henry
  10. Mason

The top 10 for girls is:

  1. Olivia
  2. Ava
  3. Charlotte
  4. Emma
  5. Amelia
  6. Harper
  7. Isabella
  8. Evelyn
  9. Elizabeth
  10. Mia

Also among popular names is the Southern classic Scarlett. Biblical names have made historically made strong showings, including John, Michael, Joseph, Luke, Jacob, Gabriel, Isaiah and Isaac.

Alternative spellings also trended. Jackson came in 13th, with the spelling Jaxon in 36th. Jack was 31st. Ryleigh came in 54th, with Riley at 20th and Rylee in 71st. Everleigh beat out Everly, at 55th and 63rd, respectively. Carter was at 16th, and Karter is 75th.

The spelling Emersyn was 83rd, and Emerson 86th — both for girls. The name did not make the boys’ list.

What baby names have historically been popular in South Carolina?

In order of popularity, the top names in the nation last year for boys were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore. The most popular names for girls were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 7

Related
power98fm.com

Two South Carolina Hotels Rank Among Best in the Nation

Two of the nation’s best hotels are in South Carolina. Can you guess their location of them? You got that right, Charleston!. The State reported that the French Quarter Inn and The Dewberry were ranked among the best in the nation. The hotels were named in a Yelp list that was released earlier in May. To curate the list, Yelp considered comments from travelers.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
Florence News Journal

ORDER OF THE PALMETTO: McLeod’s Colones awarded state’s highest civilian honor

Robert L. Colones, president emeritus of McLeod Health, received the Order of the Palmetto from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday, May 16. The Order of the Palmetto is the State of South Carolina’s highest civilian honor presented in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service and contributions on a national or statewide scale.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin
Alina Andras

5 Affordable Weekend Getaways in South Carolina

If you have never been to South Carolina, you are definitely missing out because it is by far one of the most beautiful states in the country. It has stunning beaches, lots of hiking trails, and plenty of outdoor activities to choose from. On top of this, many of the places are pretty affordable compared to Florida, for example.
kiss951.com

South Carolina City One of Top Cities for Year-Round Weather in the U.S.

Tired of dealing with weather in an area you live in? Whether it’s too cold or too hot or too rainy, we all wish we could have good weather all year long. The further north you go the colder it may be and the further south you go the more humid it may be. Finding that perfect spot in the middle with great weather for the majority of the year can be very hard.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baby Names#Southern
Alina Andras

Five Amazing Places for a Long Weekend in South Carolina

South Carolina is one for the most beautiful states in the US and you can easily see why. The people here are incredibly friendly, the views are amazing, the food is great and there is something to do for everybody. Whether you want to sit at the beach all day, go hiking, or treat yourself to a nice and luxurious experience in one of the big cities, you'll definitely find anything you need in South Carolina.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Fox 46 Charlotte

NC Gov. Roy Cooper calls Texas school shooting that left 19 children dead a ‘devastating and unspeakable tragedy’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas left more than a dozen students dead and sent ripples across the country. The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that 19 children, an adult and the suspect are dead after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday in Uvalde, […]
TEXAS STATE
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy