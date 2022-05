Quinnen Williams quickly became a fan favorite after the New York Jets drafted him in the first round three years ago, and you can see why. Several star players around the NFL chose not to show up to voluntary workouts this week because they are seeking new contracts. Williams, who was the third overall pick in 2019, is eligible for an extension this offseason. He was asked about that on Tuesday, and he said his contract is not near the top of his priority list.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO