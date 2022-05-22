ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China makes 10 bln yuan available to subsidise grain growers

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

BEIJING, May 22 (Reuters) - China's central government has made available 10 billion yuan ($1.49 billion) for "one-off" subsidies to support individuals and companies involved in grain cultivation and production, according to a statement published on Sunday by...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-China strikes deal to allow Brazilian corn imports

(Adds CBOT corn prices and comments from analysts and Brazil association) BEIJING/SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - China's customs authority signed an agreement with Brazil to allow imports of Brazilian corn, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Tuesday, posing a possible threat to U.S. exports. The agreement signals China...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn drops to six-week low; wheat, soybeans also weak

CHICAGO, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures fell 2.8% to a six-week low on Tuesday, pressured by a government report that farmers have made good progress in their much delayed planting tasks during the past week, traders said. "This is likely to ease previous concerns that the delays to...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat extend losses; soybeans edge higher

MUMBAI, May 25 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures extended losses in early trade on Wednesday, hovering near a six-week low, as planting picked up pace in the United States and top buyer China allowed corn imports from Brazil. * Soybeans edged higher on lower planting and strong export demand, while...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese Yuan#Renminbi#Beijing#Reuters#Ministry Of Finance
americanmilitarynews.com

China threatens US after Biden says he’ll defend Taiwan

Chinese officials threatened to take actions to “safeguard” their sovereignty after President Joe Biden said on Monday that the U.S. would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. In a press conference while visiting Japan, Biden was asked whether he would intervene militarily if China invaded Taiwan. Biden replied,...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Agriculture Online

Ukraine exports 28,000 T grain by trucks so far in May - APK-Inform

KYIV, May 24 (Reuters) - Ukraine exported around 28,000 tonnes of grain by truck from May 1 to 22, APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday, quoting official data. In peacetime, Ukraine, a major global grain grower and exporter, ships abroad up to 6 million tonnes a month of grain. Its exports fell sharply after Black Sea ports were blocked due to the Russian invasion that began on Feb. 24.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina hikes sugarcane-based bioethanol price for domestic market

BUENOS AIRES, May 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's government has increased the price of bioethanol made from sugarcane, which is mandatory for mixing with gasoline in the South American nation, according to an announcement in the official gazette on Monday. The economy ministry's energy department said the new value for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Analyst APK-Inform boosts Ukraine 2022 grain crop, export forecast

KYIV, May 24 (Reuters) - Analyst APK-Inform on Tuesday raised its forecasts for Ukraine's 2022/23 grain crop and exports because of a better-than-expected winter harvest. The consultancy said in a statement that Ukraine could harvest 48.3 million tonnes of grain in 2022, including almost 17.1 million tonnes of wheat and 25.2 million tonnes of corn.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Britain calls on Russia to let Ukraine export its grain

MADRID, May 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace on Wednesday called on Russia to let Ukraine export its grain to help countries where grain scarcity could trigger hunger. Russia must "do the right thing", Wallace told reporters in Madrid where he met with his counterpart Margarita Robles. He...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 20-21 cents, corn rises 3-4 cents, soybeans 2-4 cents higher

CHICAGO, May 23 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday. WHEAT - Up 20 to 21 cents per bushel * Wheat rises after falling late last week, as the market continues to find support from tight global supplies and dry conditions in the United States and Europe as the winter wheat harvest nears. * Russian wheat export prices climbed last week, even as the country's exports continued to slow due to seasonal factors, the Sovecon agriculture consultancy said. * Ukraine's grain exports could reach 1.5 million tonnes in May compared with around 1 million tonnes in April, with an aim to increase the volume to 3 million tonnes per month, the director general of the Ukrainian Agrarian Business Club Association said. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session up 20-1/4 cents at $11.89 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 14-1/4 cents at $12.67 a bushel while MGEX July spring wheat was last 15-3/4 cents higher at $12.94-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures inch higher overnight as analysts await a weekly planting progress update from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as farmers attempt to make up lost ground from cool, wet conditions early in the season. * Benchmark CBOT July corn has been trading just above its 50-day moving average for the last three sessions. * CBOT July corn was last up 3-3/4 cents at $7.82-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Soybeans trade both sides of even overnight after reaching a one-month high as tight U.S. stockpiles underpin trade, while global edible oil exports remain uncertain from top producer Indonesia. * The most-active July soybean contract climbed to $17.20 a bushel overnight, its highest level since April 22. * Analysts await a planting progress update from the USDA after the market close. * U.S. exporters sold 130,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to Egypt during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the USDA said. * Indonesia allowed the resumption of palm oil exports from Monday after a three-week ban, but industry players said shipments by the top exporter would be slow to restart amid domestic prioritization, while Malaysia expects to take advantage of its rival's absence in the global market. * COFCO International has committed to making its soy supply chain free of deforestation and land conversion by 2030 in environmentally sensitive regions of Latin America, including the Amazon and Cerrado, the Chinese-owned crop merchant said. * CBOT July soybeans were last up 2 cents at $17.07-1/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Paul Simao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-India could restrict sugar exports to 10 mln T -govt source

* India started planning to curb sugar exports in March. * After higher output f'cast, India allowed some more exports. * Traders say exports of 10 mln T to help industry, government (Adds details, quotes) NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, May 24 (Reuters) - India plans to restrict sugar exports for the first...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Malaysia PM says cabinet agrees to abolish approved permits for wheat

KUALA LUMPUR, May 23 (Reuters) - Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri said on Monday his cabinet had agreed to abolish the approved permit requirement for importing wheat and the country would halt exports of 3.6 million chickens a month from June until production and prices stabilise. Malaysia last week scrapped...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

COFCO International sets target for soy land use in Latin America

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - COFCO International has committed to making its soy supply chain free of deforestation and land conversion by 2030 in environmentally sensitive regions of Latin America, including the Amazon and Cerrado, the Chinese-owned crop merchant said. The company generated sales of $48 billion last year, up...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

African Union head to push Russia, Ukraine to unblock grain exports

DAKAR, May 25 (Reuters) - Senegal's president and African Union chairman Macky Sall said on Wednesday that when he visits Russia and Ukraine in the coming weeks he will push them to unblock exports of grains and fertilizer to avoid widespread famine. Africa is suffering from disruptions in food supply...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy