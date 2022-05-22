ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

VyStar opening select branches to help customers during blackout

By Allison Matthews, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
VyStar Credit Union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amid customer demand for answers, Vystar announced it is opening select branch locations Sunday to help customers with their financial needs.

The select branches will be open from 1-5 p.m. offering financial assistance.

The locations that will be open today are listed below:

  • 103rd Branch: 7795 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32210
  • Beach and 296E Branch: 11674 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246
  • Branan Field Branch: 1768 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, FL 32068
  • Green Cove Springs Branch: 601 North Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
  • Jacksonville Beach Branch: 100 3rd Street, North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
  • Julington Creek Branch: 101 Bartram Oaks Walk, Fruit Cove, FL 32259
  • Kernan Branch: 1802 Kernan Blvd. S, Jacksonville, FL 32246
  • Middleburg Branch: 2762 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, FL 32068
  • Normandy Branch: 7765 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221
  • Oakleaf Branch: 8425 Merchants Way, Jacksonville, FL 32222
  • Oceanway Branch: 13075 North Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32218
  • Palatka Branch: 510 N State Road 19, Palatka, FL 32177
  • Regency Commons Branch: 686 Commerce Center Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32225
  • Roosevelt Branch: 4420 Wabash Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32210
  • Southside Branch: 8263 Philips Highway, Jacksonville, FL 32256
  • Starke Branch: 1450 South Walnut St., Starke, FL 32091
  • St. Augustine Branch: 165 State Road 312, West St. Augustine, FL 32086

Vystar is also promising to proactively refund customers for fees that may have incurred during the blackout, including non-sufficient funds (NSF), overdraft and courtesy pay, credit card, wire and consumer and commercial loan fees starting May 14 through May 21.

Frequently asked questions HERE

Customers can also access their account information by using Vystar’s automated plate service, Magic Touch, at 904-777-6001 or 800-235-6289, visiting Vystar ATMs or by visiting a branch near you.

For more information, call 904-777-6001 or 800-235-6289 to speak with a Vystar representative.

JACKSONVILLE, FL
