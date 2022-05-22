VyStar opening select branches to help customers during blackout

VyStar Credit Union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Amid customer demand for answers, Vystar announced it is opening select branch locations Sunday to help customers with their financial needs.

The select branches will be open from 1-5 p.m. offering financial assistance.

The locations that will be open today are listed below:

103rd Branch: 7795 103rd St., Jacksonville, FL 32210

Beach and 296E Branch: 11674 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32246

Branan Field Branch: 1768 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, FL 32068

Green Cove Springs Branch: 601 North Orange Ave., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043

Jacksonville Beach Branch: 100 3rd Street, North Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Julington Creek Branch: 101 Bartram Oaks Walk, Fruit Cove, FL 32259

Kernan Branch: 1802 Kernan Blvd. S, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Middleburg Branch: 2762 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, FL 32068

Normandy Branch: 7765 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221

Oakleaf Branch: 8425 Merchants Way, Jacksonville, FL 32222

Oceanway Branch: 13075 North Main Street, Jacksonville, FL 32218

Palatka Branch: 510 N State Road 19, Palatka, FL 32177

Regency Commons Branch: 686 Commerce Center Dr., Jacksonville, FL 32225

Roosevelt Branch: 4420 Wabash Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32210

Southside Branch: 8263 Philips Highway, Jacksonville, FL 32256

Starke Branch: 1450 South Walnut St., Starke, FL 32091

St. Augustine Branch: 165 State Road 312, West St. Augustine, FL 32086

Vystar is also promising to proactively refund customers for fees that may have incurred during the blackout, including non-sufficient funds (NSF), overdraft and courtesy pay, credit card, wire and consumer and commercial loan fees starting May 14 through May 21.

Customers can also access their account information by using Vystar’s automated plate service, Magic Touch, at 904-777-6001 or 800-235-6289, visiting Vystar ATMs or by visiting a branch near you.

For more information, call 904-777-6001 or 800-235-6289 to speak with a Vystar representative.

