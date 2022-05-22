ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas governor is odd man out in his own state's primary

By ANDREW DeMILLO
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f1Pzc_0fmWXzXe00
Election 2022-Arkansas FILE - In this July 15, 2021, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during a town hall meeting in Texarkana, Ark. Hutchinson is Arkansas' top Republican and is leaving office in January with strong approval numbers, but he's been conspicuously absent from his state's primary campaigns. Other top GOP figures like former President Donald Trump, Sen. Tom Cotton and Sarah Sanders are instead frequenting the state's airwaves leading up to Tuesday, May 24, 2022 election. (Kelsi Brinkmeyer/The Texarkana Gazette via AP, File) (Kelsi Brinkmeyer)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Based on the barrage of television ads and mailers leading up to Tuesday's primary election in Arkansas, it's obvious who the most influential Republicans in the state are.

Tom Cotton's making the case for fellow Sen. John Boozman, talking up his conservative bona fides while the two-term senator fends off challenges from the right. Donald Trump's image appears in ads for Boozman and for Sarah Sanders, who served as the former president's White House press secretary and is now running for governor. Sanders, whose endorsement is almost as sought after as Trump's, is helping make the closing argument for Boozman in a TV ad.

But conspicuously missing from the ads and the campaign trail is the state's top elected Republican, Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is entering the final stretch of his term with strong approval ratings and a raised national profile. Hutchinson's advisers say that's because he's concentrating on helping more Republicans nationally as he looks to the future — which might include a White House bid.

But it's also a sign of just how much the party that Hutchinson spent decades building here has shifted farther to the right and how much the state's politics have become nationalized. In competitive primaries where Republicans are trying to out-Trump each other, even a longtime GOP figure in the state like Hutchinson doesn't provide as much of a bump, especially if he's not known for being very hard-edged.

“There are other, flashier wagons for them to hitch their horses to,” Janine Parry, a political science professor at the University of Arkansas, said.

And Hutchinson — who tweets Bible verses every Sunday morning and is often flanked by charts and graphs at news conferences — is anything but flashy.

Sanders, who's widely favored to win the Republican nomination, has been endorsed by Hutchinson but rarely mentions the governor. When asked how she'd govern differently from Hutchinson, Sanders says she'd rather focus on her own approach.

“I'm very much my own person. I don't like to compare myself to anybody," Sanders, whose dad served as governor for 10 years, said. “I constantly get asked, ‘will you be more like your dad?' or ‘will you be like Trump?' I'm going to be Sarah Sanders."

Sanders has avoided publicly criticizing Hutchinson, even when her former boss labeled the outgoing governor a "RINO" — Republican in Name Only — for his decision to veto an anti-transgender law. Sanders said she would have signed the measure, which bans gender confirming treatments for transgender youth. She's running on a promise to phase out the state's personal income tax following a series of cuts Hutchinson has championed over the years. When Hutchinson endorsed Sanders in November, she praised his work on cutting taxes.

Sanders faces a long-shot challenge in the primary from Doc Washburn, a former talk radio host and podcaster who points to Hutchinson's endorsement as a disqualifying factor for Sanders. Five Democrats are seeking the party's nomination for the office, with nuclear engineer and ordained minister Chris Jones the frontrunner.

Sanders has pitched in to help the soft-spoken Boozman adopt a more aggressive tone in tune with the scorched-earth political climate.

'"I know John Boozman as a champion of President Trump's America First agenda," Sanders says in a TV ad for the senator.

A super PAC supporting one challenger, former NFL player Jake Bequette, has been running ads questioning Boozman's conservative credentials. Boozman's other challengers include conservative activist Jan Morgan and pastor Heath Loftis. Three Democrats — Natalie James, Jack Foster and Dan Whitfield — are seeking the party's nomination for Boozman's seat.

Hutchinson, who declined to be interviewed for this story, has endorsed several legislative candidates in Arkansas and given money through his political action committee but advisers say his focus has been more on the national stage. Hutchinson has been donating to candidates elsewhere.

“It’s just a little bit of a shift in focus on the political front as he looks to the future and says, ‘how do I help candidates across the country?’” Jon Gilmore, chief political strategist for Hutchinson, said.

Hutchinson has raised his profile as chairman of the National Governors Association and has become a frequent guest on Sunday talk shows, often splitting with Trump and warning Republicans to look ahead rather than fixating on the 2020 election. He’s said his decision on a 2024 presidential bid won’t be affected by whether Trump joins the race.

What's important, he says, is that Republican candidates “run on the future and problem-solving,” Hutchinson said Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union.” Asked about Trump-backed candidates like Doug Mastriano, who won the Republican nomination for governor in Pennsylvania and has spread election conspiracy theories that the 2020 election was stolen, Hutchinson says “I hope he does” win, but also notes, “let's see how the campaign progresses."

“If you spend your time dealing with the past and election results of the last year, you’re not going to be in good position,” he said.

Hutchinson has also battled with the right flank of his party, pushing back against Republicans opposing rape and incest exceptions in abortion bans and against those who would bar businesses from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations.

Hutchinson's distancing from Trump has given him a broader appeal among independents and some Democrats that's helped keep his approval numbers strong, political observers say. Sanders has arrived at similar numbers with a much more polarizing approach.

“They built their houses very differently," Republican strategist Robert Coon said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KHBS

Natalie James wins Democratic nomination for US senator from Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Real estate agent and small business owner Natalie James has won Arkansas’ Democratic U.S. Senate primary.Follow this link for results. James will face Republican John Boozman and Libertarian nominee Kenneth Cates. James said issues surrounding voting rights are among the biggest challenges facing the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Incumbent Thurston wins the GOP nomination for secretary of state

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas's incumbent Secretary of State John Thurston showed a clear lead for the among GOP voters and has secured the Republican nomination, according to Talk Business & Politics' Roby Brock. Thurston was first elected as Secretary of State in November 2018. Former State Sen. Eddie...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Arkansas Government
Local
Arkansas Elections
State
Arkansas State
Kait 8

Incumbent Crawford defeats Republican challengers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - U.S. Representative Rick Crawford is projected to win the Republican primary for the First Congressional District. The Associated Press said Crawford, who was first elected to the seat in 2010, defeated State Representative Brandt Smith and Jody Shackelford. He will face Democratic State Representative Monte Hodges...
JONESBORO, AR
vnexplorer.net

GOP Sen. John Boozman fending off rivals in Arkansas primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Republican Sen. John Boozman hopes to fend off three challengers in Arkansas’ primary Tuesday who are trying to paint him as not conservative enough, despite his support from former President Donald Trump, groups such as the National Rifle Association and the state’s top GOP figures.
ARKANSAS STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Here’s who will faceoff for Arkansas Governor seat in November

ARKANSAS (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the 2022 Arkansas Primary election. The following candidates will faceoff in November for the Arkansas Governor seat: Republican candidate Sarah Sanders. Democratic candidate Chris Jones. See the full 2022 Arkansas Primary Election results below: KTVE and KARD election coverage is brought to you by Delek US.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Jake Bequette
Person
John Boozman
Person
Sarah Sanders
Person
Asa Hutchinson
Person
Donald Trump
talkbusiness.net

State Senate races across central, south Arkansas oust two incumbents

There will be two fewer incumbents in the Arkansas State Senate after Tuesday’s primary election returns are officially tabulated. State Sen. Bill Sample, R-Hot Springs, and State Sen. Charles Beckham, R-Magnolia, trailed their primary opponents in their re-election bids to the upper chamber, according to unofficial election results provided by the Arkansas Secretary of State’s office.
MAGNOLIA, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#Gop
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Incumbents in Georgia beat primary opponents down the ballot

ATLANTA (AP) — Beyond the marquee races for governor and U.S. Senate, several statewide officials overcame challengers from within their own parties in primary elections decided Tuesday in Georgia. Georgia’s incumbent attorney general and insurance commissioner both defeated fellow Republicans endorsed by Donald Trump. The former president also picked...
ATLANTA, GA
waldronnews.com

Voters to face packed ballot in Arkansas on Tuesday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Arkansas voters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, May 24 for the primary election. Democratic and Republican voters will pick their nominees for November's general elections. There are a lot of seats up for grabs this year including include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

Record Georgia turnout exposes the Democrats' voter suppression lie

Early voting has ended in Georgia. This means that at long last, the nation gets to find out just how out of touch with reality Democrats were when they denounced the state's new election reform law. At the time, the Democratic Party used its media tentacles to intimidate much of...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS 42

Campaign 2022, the Alabama Vote

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The latest developments in Alabama’s 2022 primary elections. All times are local (CT). 11:09 p.m. Kathy Warner-Stanton was declared the winner in the Democratic nomination for the US House District 5 seat. 11:06 p.m. Another runoff in the Alabama primary elections. Rep. Mo Brooks did not seek reelection for his US […]
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
148K+
Followers
107K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy