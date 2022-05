The August 23 primary for New York's 10th Congressional district is suddenly shaping up to be one of the most contentious races in the country. Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday said he will run for Congress in the newly reconfigured district. Then over the weekend, Rep. Mondaire Jones, whose current 17th District seat takes in parts of Westchester and Rockland counties, shook everything up by saying he will run in the new 10th instead. Just hours later, Aseemblymember Yuh-Line Niou jumped into the race as well.

