Cleveland, OH

Tigers, Guardians postponed by threat of stormy weather

 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — There seems to be cloud hanging over the Cleveland Guardians, and it keeps opening up on them. For the sixth time this season, the Guardians were postponed at home by bad weather as the threat of thunderstorms and an...

Win Cleveland Guardians tickets HERE

Here’s your chance to win tickets to the Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals game at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Wednesday, June 1 at 1:10 p.m. Simply complete the form below for a chance to win. One entry per person, please. Duplicate entries will be disqualified. Contest ends at midnight Wednesday, May 25 and winners will be drawn on Thursday, May 26. Winners will receive tickets electronically through the Ball Park app.
Kenneth L. Lawson

Kenneth L. Lawson, age 87 of Londonderry Township passed away on May 22, 2022. He was born on November 2, 1934 in Braxton County, West Virginia to the late Henry Thomas Lawson and Mamie Mae (Boyce) Lawson White. He is also preceded in death by his wife Arlene E. (Hobson) Lawson, his daughter Gracie Lynn Dolejs, brothers John, Gene, and Tom and sisters Mary and Donetta. He retired from the Ford Motor Company and he was a clock collector, antique dealer, auctioneer, farmer, and a whittler. Kenneth is survived by his son Kenneth N. “Cuffy” Lawson and his significant other Deanna Bond of Londonderry, grandchildren Kathlene (Kevin) Welday and Jennifer (Ken) Ide, great-grandchildren Edward and Michael Linihan, a sister Ruby James of Lorain, brothers Bertin Lawson of Portsmouth and Benjamin Lawson of Nova, and many other extended family members. Calling hours will be 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 on Tuesday May 24, 2022 at Bundy-Law Funeral Home with funeral services on Wednesday May 25, 2022 at 12:30 PM at the funeral home with Keith Taylor officiating. Burial will be in Sunset View Cemetery in Londonderry. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.bundy-lawfuneralhome.com.
Talk of the Town: Touch a Truck 2022

Jim Vaughan sits down with Stephanie Pfalzgraf from Hospice of Guernsey to discuss their upcoming “Touch a Truck” event. To learn more, visit their website. https://www.hospiceofguernsey.com/calendar-of-events/?mc_id=389.
