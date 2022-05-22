ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Transgender non-binary Democrat announces run for Congress

Mid-Hudson News Network
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUDSON – Osun “O” Zotique, a 30-year-old City of Hudson resident, announced his intention to be the “nation’s first openly transgender, non-binary...

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 51

Topless Gardiner
3d ago

Right because I’m going to vote for a delusional mental head case who doesn’t understand that you can be only one of two things male or female. Mark is going to win this without a doubt

Reply(13)
32
Bionica In Pielexia
3d ago

I am so confused. How can you be transgender yet also nonbinary? Doesn't saying transgender mean you identify with a gender & nonbinary means you claim no gender?

Reply(4)
21
Dementia joe biden
2d ago

why would anybody vote for someone with this mental illness ? it's all about the sausage and potatoes. either you have them or you don't.

Reply
9
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Skoufis to seek re-election to Senate, drop congressional bid

NEWBURGH – State Senator James Skoufis (D, Cornwall), who has considered either running for Congress or again for the Senate, has decided to stay put. Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan and Skoufis would have to face off in a Democratic primary for the new District 18 Congressional seat in the fall, and Skoufis said while he believes he could win a primary, “it would no doubt leave our campaign in a bruised position with just two months until November’s challenging general election.”
CORNWALL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rolison wins support of three-county GOP convention in bid for state senate

HOPEWELL JUNCTION – City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison has received the endorsement of the Republican Committees in all three counties of the newly-drawn 39th New York State Senate District. Voting members of GOP Committees from Dutchess, Orange, and Putnam counties gathered Tuesday night to select Rolison as their candidate.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Biaggi to Challenge “Selfish” Maloney for Congress in NY 17

“We cannot fight fascists in the Republican Party with failed leadership in the Democratic Party.” State Senator Allesandra Biaggi. The wild ride that is the 2022 election cycle in NY State and Westchester County just got a little wilder when State Senator Allesandra Biaggi announced her challenge to Congressman Sean Patrick Maloney in a democratic primary in the 17th District, which includes parts of Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hudson, NY
Education
City
Hudson, NY
Hudson, NY
Government
Hudson, NY
Society
WCAX

New York Republicans try to repeal HALT Act

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Republicans in Albany are trying to repeal the HALT Act. HALT took effect last year, putting an end to special housing units, like solitary confinement, in New York prisons. Sen. Dan Stec introduced a bill on Tuesday to repeal HALT. He says special housing units are...
ALBANY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Why Did New York State Cancel The Regents Exam In U.S. History?

The New York State Education Department has announced that it has canceled the June 2022 Regents exam in U.S. history and government because it contained content that "has the potential to compound student trauma caused by the recent violence in Buffalo." A statement to educators from state Education Commissioner Betty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Trans Women#Economy#Racism#Democrat#U S Congress
FL Radio Group

Ithaca Democrat Jumps Out of Congressional Race

Vanessa Fajans-Turner, who had previously been running in New York’s 22nd Congressional District, announced on Monday that she will not continue her campaign for Congress. “Now that New York’s redistricting process is complete and its new district lines are final, I have made the difficult decision not to continue my campaign for Congress,” said Fajans-Turner. “Tompkins County, and my hometown of Ithaca, have been drawn into New York’s 19th congressional district, which spans 11 counties extending from Tompkins through the Catskills and east across the Hudson Valley to the Massachusetts border. This new district is very different from the one in which I have been campaigning and building voter trust since launching in February..”
ITHACA, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Push mounts to change New York state guardianship law, visitation protocol

Christine Montanti has worked for years to free her mother, Karilyn, from her legal guardian's clutches. Karilyn's Law, a bill proposed to change the state's guardianship law​, would require a judge to hold a hearing within 10 days of an application filed challenging the court-appointed care of a person who is allegedly incapacitated.
POLITICS
News Channel 34

Adult Survivors Act passed by New York state Senate

ALBANY, NY – Some New York State lawmakers and advocates are celebrating the expected passage of the Adult Survivors Act. As NewsChannel 34’s Amal Tlaige shows us, the bill would create a one year “lookback window” to allow victims of sexual assault, 18 years or older, to file a lawsuit against their offender. Advocates say […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Mid-Hudson News Network

Democrat opts to run for Congress after moving to run for state senate

MILLERTON – Jamie Cheney, the Democrat that was preparing to run for state senate against Sue Serino is now running for Congress instead. Cheney was residing in Rhinebeck when she announced her candidacy to challenge State Senator Sue Serino (R-Hyde Park). When it appeared that the re-drawn senate district would not include Rhinebeck, Ms. Cheney reportedly moved to Millerton. The move was in vain because the new senate district does not include Millerton.
MILLERTON, NY
AOL Corp

Gunmakers lose challenge to New York law allowing lawsuits against industry

(Adds further details on ruling) May 25 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday threw out a lawsuit by a group of gun manufacturers, distributors and retailers challenging the constitutionality of a New York law that allows the state and people affected by gun violence to sue the industry. U.S....
LAW
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Interesting Reason Why History Regent Exams Canceled in New York

The New York State Education Department has announced that the Regents exams for US History and Government scheduled for June 1st have been canceled. If you have kids in high school, you are well aware that this time of year can be extremely stressful for kids getting ready to take the state regents exams. Personally, my 16-year-old daughter has been doing review after review in various subjects for the last few weeks to try and get herself ready for the exams that are scheduled to start early next month.
BUFFALO, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Congresswoman Stefanik reacts to newly drawn district maps finalized by New York Court

WASHINGTON, D.C.- New York Court Judge Patrick McAllister has approved the latest draft of re-drawn district maps submitted by an appointed expert. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) provided a statement soon following this development Friday. “While I’m deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the Congressional Representative for Saratoga County, and parts of Jefferson County, I look forward to continuing to earn support from voters to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, and Otsego Counties and to continue delivering real results to Upstate New York,” she said.
FORT DRUM, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Westchester lawyer to head state bar association

WHITE PLAINS – Sherry Levin Wallach, deputy executive director of the Legal Aid Society of Westchester County, will be sworn in as the 125th president of the New York State Bar Association (NYSBA) on June 1 by New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore. Levin Wallach succeeds T. Andrew...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Neuhaus to outline infrastructure investments in state of county address

GOSHEN – Public safety and economic development will take center stage as Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus delivers his annual state of the county address this evening. The county executive will discuss options for the development of the former Camp LaGuardia property in Chester and Blooming Grove as well...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy