Hopkinsville, KY

Fire damages vacant home on Howell St.

By News Staff
whopam.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFire damaged a vacant home late Saturday night on Howell Street. Hopkinsville Fire Department Lt....

whopam.com

wkdzradio.com

One Person Injured In Eagle Way Crash

A wreck on Eagle Way in Hopkinsville sent one person to the hospital Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an SUV traveling towards Fort Campbell Boulevard was turning into Tractor Supply and pulled into the path of a truck. The crash sent the truck off the roadway. The driver of the...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Fire damages Butler Road home in Todd County

Fire caused heavy damage to a home on Butler Road in Todd County Tuesday morning. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says a school bus driver saw flames and smoke coming from the kitchen area of a home at 3170 Butler Road a little before 7 a.m. and dialed 911.
TODD COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Community mourns 11-year-old killed in Murfreesboro crash

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - An 11-year-old boy is dead after a head-on car crash in Murfreesboro Monday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to the crash around 3:15 p.m. on Monday. The incident took place on Lascassas Pike, just east of DeJarnette Lane. Police said it appears the driver of...
wkdzradio.com

Boil Water Advisory In North Cadiz Neighborhood

The Cadiz Water Department says a boil water advisory is in effect until further notice for customers in the area of the Housing Authority of Cadiz. Cadiz Public Works Director Craig Oakley says the boil water advisory includes the portion of the housing authority located between West End Street and Lincoln Avenue. Oakley says the advisory impacts customers on Lincoln Avenue, West Avenue, Kennedy Drive, and Short Street.
CADIZ, KY
WSMV

Resident shoots car burglar in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a shooting involving a homeowner and a car burglar in North Nashville on Tuesday. According to police, a man was inside his home on Brick Church Pike early Tuesday morning when he saw a man breaking to vehicles outside. The man went outside and confronted the burglar.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Final Sentencing Delayed In Valero Gas Station Murder

The sentencing of a Tennessee man accused in a fatal shooting at an East 9th Street gas station in Hopkinsville was continued to next month in Christian Circuit Court. Dalton Hall, of Springfield, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of 31-year old Delmour Moncrief on April 10th, 2021 at the Valero gas station.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wcluradio.com

Officials on scene of buggy, vehicle crash near Beckton

BECKTON — A vehicle has collided with a horse drawn buggy in southwestern Barren County. The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of the accident along Highway 1297. It happened Monday sometime after 3 p.m. The accident does include injuries, officials said. The crash is located...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
fox17.com

MNPD investigating a shooting on Brick Church Pike

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is being treated after a shooting in North Nashville Tuesday morning. MNPD is on scene on Brick Church Pike where metro communications can confirm a shooting occurred around 1 a.m. This is a breaking news story. We are working to learn more.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Oak Grove Murder Suspect Located

Authorities have arrested a Clarksville man Monday who was wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Tyler Street in Oak Grove Sunday morning. Kentucky State Police say 20-year-old Tyron Holt of Clarksville turned himself in Monday and was arrested on a warrant for murder in connection to the death of 18-year-old Gailon Toler, of Clarksville.
WEHT/WTVW

OPD names victim killed in Arlington Drive shooting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) has announced the name of the victim in the Arlington Drive shooting last week. The Daviess County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in this investigation as William D. Frazier of Owensboro. OPD says on May 21, detectives charged a 17-year-old male juvenile in the investigation. Police […]
radionwtn.com

Henry Pole Barn, RV Destroyed In Blaze

Henry, Tenn.–Two barns and an RV were destroyed in a fire near Henry Friday afternoon. Henry Volunteer Firefighters was dispatched on a report of a structure fire at 375 Adams Rd. and found a large pole barn fully engulfed when they arrived. Darren Webb of the Henry County Forestry Service said the RV was inside the pole barn and the fire spread to another smaller barn and into the nearby woods.
HENRY, TN
WEHT/WTVW

First-responders contain Greenville fire to one room

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A fire in Greenville has left one home with heavy heat and smoke damage. Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on May 19, officials say the Greenville Fire (GFD) and Police Departments heard word of smoke inside a home in the 100 block of E Trowbridge Street. According to fire officials, officers […]
GREENVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Woman killed after car breaks down in the middle of I-65

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is hit and killed on the interstate in North Nashville after her car breaks down. A crash occurred on I-65 North near Trinity Lane Saturday night when a semi driver changed lanes in order to avoid hitting a broke down car in the middle of the interstate. While merging back, he noticed a body in the roadway, but couldn't avoid it.
NASHVILLE, TN
wkdzradio.com

Three Injured Monday Afternoon In Trigg County Crash

A three-vehicle wreck on US 68 in Trigg County sent three people to the hospital Monday afternoon. Trigg County Sheriff’s Deputy Jared Warner says a car was exiting Interstate 24 westbound onto US 68 and pulled into the path of an eastbound car on US 68. A westbound truck on US 68 then collided with both cars.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
whvoradio.com

Man Charged After Sunday Night Hopkinsville Pursuit

A man was charged after he led law enforcement on a high-speed Pursuit in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a motorcycle driven by 29-year-old Hakeem Brown for speeding in the area of the Dodge Store on West 7th Street and he fled at speeds of 80 mph. The pursuit came to an end on South O’Neal Avenue after he was blocked in by deputies.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Three people charged in three different pursuits

There were three separate pursuits over the weekend in Christian County, and three individuals are facing multiple charges in relation to those incidents. According to a news release from the Christian County Sheriff’s Department, all three occurred on Sunday, with the first taking place around noon when deputies attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Trevor Towner of Benton that was allegedly speeding on the Pennyrile Parkway. Towner failed to stop and continued off the Parkway and onto Greenville Road, though the pursuit did come to a stop and he was taken into custody. He is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police and several traffic violations.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Missing Hopkinsville Juvenile Located

A juvenile reported missing in Hopkinsville Sunday morning has been located Monday morning. Christian County Emergency Manager Randy Graham says 16-year-old Nariah Stevenson was located Monday morning and is safe and not injured. She was reported missing in the Gilkey Drive area of Hopkinsville Sunday morning.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

