Sarasota, FL

Sarasota police suspend search for missing swimmer

By Zachary Winiecki, Dylan Abad
 6 days ago

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota Police Department has suspended its search for a 24-year-old swimmer who went missing off Lido Beach Saturday night.

Authorities said Everliz Valentina Vega Medina, 24, of Venezuela went swimming with a friend off of South Lido Beach Saturday around 7:30 p.m. Authorities were alerted after the friend made it safely back to shore but Medina did not.

Marine and dive teams from the Sarasota Police Department, Sarasota County Emergency Services, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission and U.S. Coast Guard were called to search the area but had no luck finding the missing swimmer despite searching throughout the day Sunday.

Search and rescue crews also searched the shore, in the air by helicopter, and by boat.

Medina is described as a Hispanic woman, standing 5’3” tall with black hair, brown eyes, and weighs approximately 120 lbs. She was last seen wearing a black bikini and has a tattoo of a black butterfly on her right collar bone/shoulder area.

Police said they have no reason to believe foul play is involved. The search is expected to resume Monday morning.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sarasota Police Department at 941-316-1199.

