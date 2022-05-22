ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean Springs, MS

Endangered/Missing Child alert issued for Mississippi 13-year-old

 3 days ago
An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Mississippi 13-year-old.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued the alert for Deandria Johnson, 13, of Ocean Springs.

Johnson described as a Black female around five feet, nine inches tall, with long black curly hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was last seen around 10:40 a.m. Saturday (May 21) in the 3100 block of Bienville Boulevard, wearing a pink shirt and blue jeans.

If anyone has information regarding Johnson’s whereabouts, contact the Ocean Springs Police Department at (228) 875-2211.

Lana McKay
3d ago

Praying 🙏🙌 for GODS' Great Devine Intervention finding this child safe🙏🙌

