Lakewood Township, NJ

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah of Harav Leibel Gruber ZT”L, Rav of Zichron Yoel in Lakewood [LEVAYA CALL-IN]

thelakewoodscoop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe regret to inform you of the Petirah of Harav Leibel Gruber ZT”L, the beloved Rav of Bais Medrash Zichron Yoel in Lakewood who was Niftar...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

