BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah of Harav Leibel Gruber ZT”L, Rav of Zichron Yoel in Lakewood [LEVAYA CALL-IN]

BROOKLYN, NY – An overflowing crowd of rabbanim, dayanim, and chassan madrichim participated in asifos in Boro Park and Lakewood last week. The Boro Park event was chaired by Rav Yitzchok Melber shlit”a, worldwide posek and dayan in Yerushalayim, and founder of the Tahareinu organization. His lecture integrated the latest medical breakthroughs with practical halachah in the field of family purity. Participants from Boro Park, Flatbush, Williamsburg, and Monsey were wowed by the astounding clarity and resourcefulness of the solutions he presented. Represented in the crowd were rabbanim from a wide spectrum of kehillos, including Bobov, Boyan, Belz, Ger, Vizhnitz, Vien, Satmar, Skver, Pupa, Karlin-Stolin, and others…
Comments / 0