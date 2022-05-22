ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Highland School Board Set for Work Session and Special Meeting Monday

By Zach Ulin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a daily double coming up Monday for the Highland School board. They will hold a special meeting...

Washington County Supervisors Award Elm Ave. Grading Contract

The Washington County Board of Supervisors reviewed bids and awarded the contract for grading work on Elm Avenue located west of West Chester Tuesday. County Engineer Jacob Thorius shared that the bid opening was held last week for the work on Elm Avenue from 250th Street north three miles to Highway 92. Thorius shared that his estimate made last winter was approximately $490,000, not predicting rising inflation and fuel costs. The five bids received all exceeded that estimate, with the lowest coming in at about $549,606 from DeLong Construction of Washington. Thorius recommended their bid and expressed no concern with it being about $100,000 less than the next lowest bid. He said that the county has enough Farm to Market funds to proceed, and this project has been budgeted in their five-year plan.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Jefferson County Construction Project Set to Wrap Up This Week

Work on Highway 1 in Jefferson County is nearly complete. The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning to finish bridge construction on Highway 1 between County Roads H17 and H34 between Brighton and Fairfield on Thursday. Through the end of the project there is a 15 foot height limit in effect and temporary traffic signals will continue to be in use. This work began in mid-March.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
Washington City Officials, Chamber Mark First Anniversary of Wellness Park Opening

Sunshine welcomed the Washington Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Monday as they celebrated the first anniversary of a local amenity. Washington city officials cut the ceremonial ribbon at the Wellness Park marking one year of operations for the facilities that was a years-long project and included funding from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation, Wellmark Foundation, local taxpayers, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Land and Water Conservation Fund, U.S. Soccer Foundation, Kansas City Royals Charities, and Minnesota Twins Community Fund. Parks Superintendent Nick Pacha reflected on the city’s achievements, “It’s just been a long process and it’s great to have this big lift done and have these fields. There’s still a lot more things we want to do with a playset, more pavilions, more restrooms and lighting for the soccer fields. A future pond with a really nice pavilion, more trails. Our 20 acres of prairie is planted this spring so that will come along. There’s just a lot of finishing touches that we want to put on it, but we’ve got an excellent start and it’s something the community can be really proud of.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Reminder: Washington County Candidate Forum Tomorrow

The primary election is two weeks away, and Washington County residents can hear from the candidates running on the Republican and Democratic ballots at an event Wednesday. The Washington Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum at 5:30 p.m. at the Washington Area Performing Arts and Events Center at the high school. Candidates invited to attend are Republicans Marcus Fedler and Bill Poch for County Board of Supervisors District 3, Republicans Dawn Fall-Hayes and Teresa Mangold for County Recorder, Republican Dawn Driscoll and Democrat Kevin Kinney for State Senate District 46, and Republicans Heather Hora and Jaron Rosien and Democrat Ty Bopp for State Representative District 92. Candidates will be asked questions given by the chamber and the audience. The deadline has passed to request a mailed absentee ballot, but absentee ballots can be cast in person now through June 6th during the Washington County Auditor’s Office business hours at the courthouse. More information on voting can be found here.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Meet Candidate Rosien for House District 92

Washington County residents will see new representation in the Iowa House next session, with three candidates running in the June 7th primary election. Washington Mayor Jaron Rosien and Heather Hora are on the Republican ballot and Riverside resident Ty Bopp is on the Democratic ballot for House District 92. This newly drawn district from this year’s redistricting covers all of Washington County and portions of Johnson County, and has no incumbents running for reelection.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Linn County Solid Waste Agency increasing fees on July 1

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency will be changing tipping fees and rates starting July 1. Landfill tipping fee will increase to $42.00 per ton; minimum disposal fees for cars/SUVS/minivans will remain at $10.00 per load; pickups/full-size vans will remain at $20.00 per load.
LINN COUNTY, IA
What Cheer Opera House Receives Grant for Renovations

The What Cheer Opera House is a recent recipient of a $33,985 grant from the Washington County Riverboat Foundation Spring 2022 Cycle. Lots of repairs and renovations are to be scheduled. In addition to the stage floor, windows, and doors being repaired or replaced, Building Chairperson on the What Cheer Opera House Board Judy Striegel shares their highest priority,”The electrical work is at the top of the list and I’d like to say that we are very fortunate to have got that project started because of safety concerns. We discovered we had knob and tube wiring that had been spliced into. So it was a safety hazard so that has been completed except for continuing down we’re just going to have to go ahead and go down to the second and first floors as well.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Washington County YMCA Nearing Fund Goal for Indoor Aquatic Center

YMCA of Washington County is making waves in fundraising for their indoor aquatic center project with two grants recently awarded. A $3 million Washington County Riverboat Foundation grant was announced last week for phase two of the new YMCA building on West 5th Street in Washington. The Y also received a $100,000 grant from the Wellmark Foundation earlier this month, bringing their funds collected to $5.2 million of the $7.4 million price tag. YMCA of Washington County CEO Amy Schulte is grateful for the continued support from the Riverboat Foundation, as they previously gave $3.5 million for phase one, “The big thing with the YMCA is it has a county-wide impact. In some of the information that we shared with them in our grant application, we have swimmers from seven counties that come to Washington to use our existing pool. So being able to bring a pool that’s twice the size, we’re hoping to increase that impact, exponentially.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
UPDATE: Washington, Kalona Pools Opening Soon

***The Steele Family Aquatic Center was originally scheduled to open May 26th, but has been postponed until May 28th due to weather conditions.***. YMCA of Washington County is ready to dive into summer with opening day this Saturday at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center. Daily hours include open swim...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Meet Candidate Fall-Hayes for Washington County Recorder

Two candidates are running for the Republican nomination in the primary race for Washington County Recorder on June 7th. Washington residents Dawn Fall-Hayes and Teresa Mangold are running for the nomination, as current Recorder Jo Greiner is retiring at the end of this year. County Recorder is an elected, four-year position, whose duties are to maintain official records of documents affecting title to real estate in order to preserve property rights and protect innocent third parties in real estate transactions.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Mowing roadside vegetation prohibited until July 15th in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Secondary Road Department and Linn County Conservation Department are reminding county residents that state law prohibits mowing roadside vegetation or medians on any primary highway, interstate highway, or secondary road. Experts say the law is designed to protect roadside habitats for nesting...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Polk County hospitals operating at limited capacity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County hospitals are being forced to operate at limited capacity. According to the Polk County Medical Coordination Center, the demand for patient beds is greater than the number of beds available. Staffing shortages in hospitals across the county are also affecting the amount of patients that can be cared for. […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
Horses found running free on busy Des Moines street

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s a scene you wouldn’t expect in the Beaverdale neighborhood of Des Moines. Someone's horses broke free near Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway and Prospect Road Tuesday. The horses held up traffic and caused quite the commotion on the street before they were...
DES MOINES, IA
Apple data center, Costco, Ruth's Chris Steak House among projects issued building permits in April

An architectural rendering of Apple’s planned data center in Waukee that was released in 2017 when the project was announced. Building permits were issued in April for 30 new Des Moines-area commercial projects including the much-anticipated Apple Inc. data center development in Waukee, a Costco members-only retail store in Ankeny and a mixed-use project in West Des Moines that will include Ruth’s Chris Steak House.
WAUKEE, IA
Van Lancker outraises Miller in secretary of state primary

Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker has outpaced Linn County Auditor Joel Miller in fundraising ahead of this year’s only competitive Democratic primary for an Iowa statewide office. The gap has allowed Van Lancker to spend substantially more to raise his name ID ahead of the June 7 election.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA

Community Policy