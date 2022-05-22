ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Sense of normality returns to French Open

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQZJk_0fmWUerK00
Tennis - French Open Preview - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 17, 2022 General view of outside courts ahead of the French Open REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, May 22 (Reuters) - The first Grand Slam tournament without any COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic started in early 2020 kicked off under menacing skies at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The French Open was the first major to be hit by the pandemic when it was postponed two years ago but all safety measures were lifted for this tournament, giving the fortnight a welcome sense of normality again.

Thousands of mask-free spectators flocked into the stadium before play started at 1100 local time (0900GMT) as Roland Garros opened its gates for the start of the main tournament.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, one of the favourites to win the women's singles, opened proceedings on the main Philippe Chatrier court against Pole Magda Linette who levelled the match at one-set all by winning the second set tiebreak.

The highlight of the day will be teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz starting his campaign against Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero in the last match on Chatrier.

The French Open is the only of the four majors to start on a Sunday.

World number one and defending champion Novak Djokovic is due to make his return to Grand Slam action on Monday after he was not allowed to take part in the Australian Open because of his refusal to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Serbian is bidding to match 13-times French Open champion Rafael Nadal's men's record of 21 Grand Slam titles and the two are on a quarter-final collision course.

Iga Swiatek, the hot favourite in the women's draw, is scheduled to play her first match on Monday or Tuesday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Stan Wawrinka’s ice-cold complaint during French Open loss to Corentin Moutet

Stanislas Wawrinka enjoyed a good start in his first-round match against Corentin Moutet at the 2022 French Open, as he took the first set. However, things unraveled from there, as Wawrinka ended up losing the next three sets- and the match- in a shocking upset at Roland Garros. However, it might not have been the most shocking part of the match. Stan Wawrinka had a ludicrous complaint during a changeover at Roland Garros. See what Wawrinka said, via The Tennis Podcast.
TENNIS
NBC Sports

2022 French Open women’s singles draw, results

Poland’s Iga Swiatek is the overwhelming favorite in the French Open women’s draw, carrying a 28-match win streak into Roland Garros. Swiatek, who broke through to win the 2020 French Open at age 19, is the world No. 1 and top seed in Paris. She won 19 of her last 20 matches in straight sets over the last three months.
TENNIS
SkySports

Naomi Osaka knocked out of French Open and casts doubt on playing Wimbledon

Naomi Osaka has suffered a first-round defeat to Amanda Anisimova at the French Open and cast doubt on whether she will play Wimbledon next month. Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka, who withdrew from last year's tournament citing struggles with her mental health, was beaten in straight sets, 7-5 6-4, by 27th seed Anisimova.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Philippe Chatrier
Person
Novak Djokovic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Normality#Argentine#Grand Slam#Serbian
The Associated Press

French Open lookahead: No. 1 Swiatek seeks 30th win in row

PARIS (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek tries to extend her winning streak to 30 matches when she plays in the second round at Roland Garros against 43rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States. Swiatek has won the past five tournaments she’s entered and was the 2020 champion in Paris. Riske’s best performance at a Grand Slam tournament was getting to the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2019. Other top women in action Thursday at the French Open include No. 3 seed Paola Badosa, who faces Kaja Juvan, and two-time major finalist Karolina Pliskova, who plays Leolia Jeanjean of France. No. 13 Jelena Ostapenko, the 2017 champion, will face Alize Cornet of France in the first night session match between women at Court Philippe Chatrier in this year’s French Open. Reigning U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev, who is seeded No. 2 in the men’s draw, will open the day’s schedule in Chatrier against Laslo Djere of Serbia. No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, last year’s runner-up to Novak Djokovic in Paris, will take on Zdenek Kolar of the Czech Republic.
TENNIS
BBC

French Open: Extra gym work fuelling Emma Raducanu's title bid

Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Emma Raducanu says she is feeling the benefits of a more rigorous fitness regime as the US Open champion prepares to continue her French Open campaign. The 19-year-old...
TENNIS
Reuters

So far so good for Djokovic as he keeps French title defence on track

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic is pleased with his performance level so far at the French Open and believes everything is heading in the right direction in his title defence and quest for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam. Djokovic expertly managed some tricky conditions at...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Tunisia
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova out of French Open doubles after testing positive for COVID-19

World No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova entered the 2022 French Open a defending singles and doubles champion but endured a nightmare experience at Roland Garros. As ESPN and The Associated Press previously explained, Krejcikova fell to 19-year-old Diane Parry, who began the competition ranked 97th, in the first round of the singles tournament, and things only got worse for the 26-year-old later in the week.
TENNIS
Reuters

Tsitsipas survives first-round scare to progress in Paris

PARIS, May 24 (Reuters) - Last year's runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas survived a first-round scare at the French Open, beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti 5-7 4-6 6-2 6-3 6-2 to advance into the second round on Tuesday. The Greek fourth seed was out of sorts in the first two sets before finding...
TENNIS
Reuters

Alcaraz survives match point to beat Ramos-Vinolas in marathon

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Sixth seed Carlos Alcaraz clawed back from the brink of a shock second-round defeat at the French Open on Wednesday to outlast fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas in a five-set marathon that fully tested his title credentials. The 19-year-old, who has taken the tennis world by...
TENNIS
Reuters

French Open order of play on Tuesday

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER (1000) Alize Cornet (France) v Misaki Doi (Japan) 8-Casper Ruud (Norway) v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (France) 3-Paula Badosa (Spain) v Fiona Ferro (France) Lorenzo Musetti (Italy) v 4-Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN. Facundo Bagnis (Argentina) v 2-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) Taylor Townsend (United States) v Caroline Garcia (France) Hugo Gaston...
TENNIS
Reuters

French court scraps rule allowing burkinis in Grenoble swimming pools

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - A French administrative court has suspended the city of Grenoble's decision to allow body-covering "burkini" bathing suits for women in municipal pools, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on his Twitter feed. Darmanin said his ministry had filed an objection against the burkini permit in Grenoble,...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

453K+
Followers
332K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy