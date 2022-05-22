NAEC planned outage set for Monday

A number of races have been determined and runoff competitors selected for Baxter County during the Primary Election held Tuesday.A runoff election will take place between Brian Plumlee and Kevin Litty for Baxter County Judge. Plumlee received 3,472 votes, or 44%, with Litty trailing behind with 2,714 votes or 35%. The other two candidates involved in the county judge’s race included Eric Payne and Shannon Feliccia. Payne received 10% of votes, Feliccia received 11%.Incumbent Sheriff John Montgomery has been reelected as Baxter County Sheriff for his ninth term. He faced challengers John L. Pate and Henry Campfield. Montgomery led the votes with 69%, Campfield followed with 22% and Pate with 9%.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO