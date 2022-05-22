ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

NAEC planned outage set for Monday

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative has planned an outage for part of the Wildcat Shoals...

KTLO

Baxter County jurors will not meet Wednesday

Baxter County jurors in groups A and B will not need to report for duty on Wednesday. According to Baxter County and Circuit Clerk Canda Reese, jurors will be informed of the next date to report when the information is received.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Earthquake reported in northern Marion County

A minor earthquake has been reported in northern Marion County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 6.9 miles southwest of Pontiac, Missouri Wednesday morning at 2:20. The location is 19.1 miles west-northwest of Mountain Home, 27.4 miles east-northeast of Harrison and 31.8 miles east-southeast of Branson.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

16 business licenses issued in Mountain Home in April

The city of Mountain Home issued 16 business licenses in April. – Linda Atkins for Specialized Automotive and Diesel, LLC., an auto repair shop located at 1419 Highway 62 East;. – Earl Goodwin for Zebby’s Snow Cones, a food truck located at 1347 Highway 62 East;. – Steve Brown...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Technical difficulties forces Marion County to stop counting votes

Due to technical difficulties, election commissioners in Marion County suspended counting votes late Tuesday night. The commission issued a statement saying they were having technical problems with the machines and stopped trying to get the votes counted at 11:15. There are four county wide races in Marion County, including for...
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Good turnout for early voting in Twin Lakes Area

A large number of people have taken advantage of early voting in the Twin Lakes Area. In Baxter County, 16.7% of registered voters cast early ballots. The number is 4,920 out of the possible 29,477. Marion County had 20.6% of its registered voters go to the polls early. Out of...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Primary Election results released for Baxter County

A number of races have been determined and runoff competitors selected for Baxter County during the Primary Election held Tuesday.A runoff election will take place between Brian Plumlee and Kevin Litty for Baxter County Judge. Plumlee received 3,472 votes, or 44%, with Litty trailing behind with 2,714 votes or 35%. The other two candidates involved in the county judge’s race included Eric Payne and Shannon Feliccia. Payne received 10% of votes, Feliccia received 11%.Incumbent Sheriff John Montgomery has been reelected as Baxter County Sheriff for his ninth term. He faced challengers John L. Pate and Henry Campfield. Montgomery led the votes with 69%, Campfield followed with 22% and Pate with 9%.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

BC Planning Board meeting rescheduled

The Baxter County Planning Board meeting previously scheduled for Monday has been postponed. The meeting has been postponed due to lack of an agenda. The next meeting will be held Monday, June 27 at 11.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxter County Election: What went wrong, how it was handled

Technology difficulties, misplaced jump drives and a few bumps in the road made up the 2022 Primary Election for Baxter County with results not being completed until after 11:30. Election commissioners Judy Garner and Bob Bodenhamer sat down with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis after the results...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

East Highway 76 lane closure confuses drivers in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers in the Branson area need to show extra caution as MoDOT crews make changes to the lanes on Highway 76 and the entrance to the Ozark Mountain High Road. Crews removed the center lane at the State Highway 376 intersection and 76 High Road exit....
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Five area counties have determined Primary Election winners

Five area counties have determined the winners of the Primary Election and who will participate in the runoff elections to be held in June.In Fulton County, Kenneth Crow defeated David Curtis for the County Judge position. Crow received 56% of the votes. Curtis received 44%.Jacob Smith won the Sheriff position against John David Cawvey by receiving 80% of votes. Cawvey received 20%.
FULTON COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Several area residents without power following Saturday’s storms

Saturday’s storm activity has knocked out power to several area residents. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative has restored power to the majority of its Baxter County members, but they continue to work as they still have over 2,700 of its total members without power. Additional crews from other Arkansas Electric Cooperatives are on their way to assist, and NAEC posted on Facebook it may be Monday before power is fully restored.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

John Montgomery re-elected for Baxter County Sheriff

Incumbent Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery has been re-elected for his ninth term.Montgomery defeated opponents Henry Campfield and John L. Pate by receiving 69% of votes between the three. Henry Campfield received 22% of votes, and John Pate received 9%. KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Heather Loftis met with...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Cotter School Board approves 7 resignations, 1 hire at monthly meeting

The Cotter School Board had a lengthy meeting last Thursday for its regular monthly session, meeting for 3 hours and 43 minutes. The board approved the resignation of seven employees, including high school principal Dour Corley, paraprofessional Kimberly Todd, bus driver Walter Jernigan, elementary secretary Tina Hutson, high school math teacher Taran Eaton, golf coach Jordan Crawford and elementary teacher Sara Kerr. — The board approved the hire of one employee, Keri Raycraft who will transfer to the junior high as an English teacher.
COTTER, AR
KTLO

Marion County judge candidates discuss election outcome

Voters in Marion County have selected a new county judge. In the Primary Election Tuesday, Jason Stumph collected 60% of the vote to defeat incumbent John Massey who got 40% of the vote. Stumph says he’s encouraged by the number of voters who turned out for the election. Listen:
MARION COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Baxter County judges race to be determined in runoff election

Two candidates for Baxter County Judge will compete in a runoff election in June.Brian Plumlee has received the most votes for Baxter County Judge with 44%. He will face challenger Kevin Litty, who received a little less with 35%. Eric Payne and Shannon Feliccia were knocked out of the primary...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR

