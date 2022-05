A man convicted of aggravated assault in Marion County in July is now charged with the same crime in Baxter County. Twenty-seven-year-old Matthew Karl Butler, who lists a Fayetteville address, appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court recently. When asked if he had made arrangements for legal representation, Butler said he did not want a public defender. He told the court he wanted to hire a lawyer or represent himself.

BAXTER COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO