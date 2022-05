GRAHAM, N.C. — Graham officers said they were called to the intersection of S. Main St. and Ivey Rd. on Tuesday evening after there was a road rage incident. One person was shot during the incident. The suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Laila McClain of Graham. She was in a dark green 2005 Toyota Camry with NC plates JEX-8401. If you have seen McClain contact the Graham Police Department (336)-229-3500.

GRAHAM, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO