Detroit, MI

Tigers visit Guardians, face nemesis Shane Bieber

 3 days ago

Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will look to continue to have his way against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday in Cleveland. Bieber (1-2, 3.72 ERA) has mowed down American League Central opponents in his career, starting with the Tigers. Against them, he’s 6-2 with a 2.28 ERA in eight starts, striking out...

